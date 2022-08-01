Menu
New Lemmy Kilmister Action Figure Comes with Three Heads and 10 Hands

Among the interchangeable pieces are a "middle finger hand" and a "cigarette hand"

Lemmy Kilmister Ultimates Super7 figure
Lemmy Kilmister Ultimates Super7 figure, via Super7.com
August 1, 2022 | 3:26pm ET

    A newly announced Lemmy Kilmister action figure comes packaged with three different heads and 10 different hands, allowing fans to pose the late Motörhead frontman in various scenarios.

    Super7 has unveiled “The Lemmy ULTIMATES! Figure,” which “captures his iconic 1980s era with lavish paint, details, and details to recreate his larger than life personality and attitude.”

    What makes this 7-inch-tall figure special is that you can swap in the various heads (including “neutral head,” “snarling head,” and “sunglasses head”) and interchange the different hands, including one that’s flipping the bird and another that’s holding a cigarette. You also get a whiskey bottle, a bass guitar, a mic stand, and a fabric Motörhead shirt that fits snuggly over Lemmy’s muscular body.

    The new “ULTIMATES!” Lemmy figure follows a smaller “ReAction” figure of Lemmy that Super7 released a couple of years ago.

    Meanwhile, a massive Lemmy statue was recently unveiled at Hellfest in France, while a deluxe 40th anniversary edition of Motörhead’s 1982 album Iron Fist will arrive on September 23rd.

    See close up images of the new “Lemmy ULTIMATES! Figure” below.

    Lemmy Kilmister Ultimates Super7 figure

    Lemmy Kilmister Ultimates Super7 figure

    Lemmy Kilmister Ultimates Super7 figure

    Lemmy Figure 4

