Lindsey Buckingham Announces Fall 2022 Tour

Lindsey Buckingham has announced a North American tour for Fall 2022 in support of his 2021 self-titled album.

The solo run kicks off on October 26th in Bristol, Tennessee, and will take Buckingham through cities like Louisville, Kentucky; Huntington, New York; Annapolis, Maryland; and more before wrapping in Augusta, Georgia on November 19th.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Lindsey Buckingham marked the former Fleetwood Mac member’s first solo album in a decade. It featured the singles “I Don’t Mind,” “Scream,” and “On the Wrong Side,” the latter of which was inspired by his time with his former band. In September 2021, Buckingham put the blame for his departure at Steve Nicks’ feet by comparing her to Trump.

Lindsey Buckingham 2022 Tour Dates:

09/19 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale

09/20 — Haarlem, NL @ Philharmonie Haarlem

09/22 — Gent, BE @ Capitole Ghent

09/25 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

09/26 — Oslo, NO @ Folketeateret

09/28 — Berlin, DE @ Stage Theater Am Potsdamer Platz

10/01 — London, UK @ The London Palladium

10/03 — Glasgow, UK @ Sec Armadillo

10/04 — Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

10/06 — Dublin, IE @ The Helix

10/26 — Bristol, TN @ Paramount Center for the Arts

10/27 — Louisville, KY @ Kentucky Center for the Arts (Brown Theatre)

10/29 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

10/31 — Eau Claire, WI @ University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (Pablo Center at the Confluence)

11/01 — Green Bay, WI @ Meyer Theatre

11/03 — Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

11/04 — Elkhart, IN @ Lerner Theatre

11/06 — York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

11/07 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

11/09 — Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

11/10 — New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

11/12 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

11/13 — Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

11/15 — Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center

11/16 — Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

11/18 — Nashville, TN @ CMA Theatre (Country Music Hall of Fame)

11/19 — Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium