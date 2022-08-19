Menu
Lindsey Buckingham Announces Fall 2022 Tour

In support of his 2021 self-titled album

Lindsey Buckingham Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
Lindsey Buckingham, photo by Lauren Dukoff
August 19, 2022 | 4:02pm ET

    Lindsey Buckingham has announced a North American tour for Fall 2022 in support of his 2021 self-titled album.

    The solo run kicks off on October 26th in Bristol, Tennessee, and will take Buckingham through cities like Louisville, Kentucky; Huntington, New York; Annapolis, Maryland; and more before wrapping in Augusta, Georgia on November 19th.

    See the full itinerary below. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

    Lindsey Buckingham marked the former Fleetwood Mac member’s first solo album in a decade. It featured the singles “I Don’t Mind,” “Scream,” and “On the Wrong Side,” the latter of which was inspired by his time with his former band. In September 2021, Buckingham put the blame for his departure at Steve Nicks’ feet by comparing her to Trump.

    Lindsey Buckingham 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/19 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale
    09/20 — Haarlem, NL @ Philharmonie Haarlem
    09/22 — Gent, BE @ Capitole Ghent
    09/25 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
    09/26 — Oslo, NO @ Folketeateret
    09/28 — Berlin, DE @ Stage Theater Am Potsdamer Platz
    10/01 — London, UK @ The London Palladium
    10/03 — Glasgow, UK @ Sec Armadillo
    10/04 — Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
    10/06 — Dublin, IE @ The Helix
    10/26 — Bristol, TN @ Paramount Center for the Arts
    10/27 — Louisville, KY @ Kentucky Center for the Arts (Brown Theatre)
    10/29 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
    10/31 — Eau Claire, WI @ University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (Pablo Center at the Confluence)
    11/01 — Green Bay, WI @ Meyer Theatre
    11/03 — Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
    11/04 — Elkhart, IN @ Lerner Theatre
    11/06 — York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts
    11/07 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    11/09 — Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
    11/10 — New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
    11/12 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
    11/13 — Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
    11/15 — Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center
    11/16 — Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
    11/18 — Nashville, TN @ CMA Theatre (Country Music Hall of Fame)
    11/19 — Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

    Lindsey Buckingham Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Poster

