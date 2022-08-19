Lindsey Buckingham Announces Fall 2022 Tour

Lindsey Buckingham has announced a North American tour for Fall 2022 in support of his 2021 self-titled album.
The solo run kicks off on October 26th in Bristol, Tennessee, and will take Buckingham through cities like Louisville, Kentucky; Huntington, New York; Annapolis, Maryland; and more before wrapping in Augusta, Georgia on November 19th.
See the full itinerary below. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.
Lindsey Buckingham marked the former Fleetwood Mac member’s first solo album in a decade. It featured the singles “I Don’t Mind,” “Scream,” and “On the Wrong Side,” the latter of which was inspired by his time with his former band. In September 2021, Buckingham put the blame for his departure at Steve Nicks’ feet by comparing her to Trump.
Lindsey Buckingham 2022 Tour Dates:
09/19 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale
09/20 — Haarlem, NL @ Philharmonie Haarlem
09/22 — Gent, BE @ Capitole Ghent
09/25 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
09/26 — Oslo, NO @ Folketeateret
09/28 — Berlin, DE @ Stage Theater Am Potsdamer Platz
10/01 — London, UK @ The London Palladium
10/03 — Glasgow, UK @ Sec Armadillo
10/04 — Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
10/06 — Dublin, IE @ The Helix
10/26 — Bristol, TN @ Paramount Center for the Arts
10/27 — Louisville, KY @ Kentucky Center for the Arts (Brown Theatre)
10/29 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
10/31 — Eau Claire, WI @ University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (Pablo Center at the Confluence)
11/01 — Green Bay, WI @ Meyer Theatre
11/03 — Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
11/04 — Elkhart, IN @ Lerner Theatre
11/06 — York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts
11/07 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
11/09 — Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
11/10 — New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
11/12 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
11/13 — Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
11/15 — Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center
11/16 — Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
11/18 — Nashville, TN @ CMA Theatre (Country Music Hall of Fame)
11/19 — Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium