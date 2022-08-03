Local H Announce Here Comes the Zoo 20th Anniversary Tour

Local H are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Here Comes the Zoo with a Fall 2022 North American tour.

The extensive run of dates begins September 11th in Omaha, Nebraska, and runs through December 13th in Toronto. The veteran alt-rockers will hit most markets along the way.

Tickets for select shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Here Comes the Zoo was released in March 2002 marked Local H’s fourth studio album. It followed their most successful effort, 1996’s As Good as Dead (featuring the widely-heard hit “Bound for the Floor”) and the acclaimed 1998 follow-up Pack Up the Cats.

Despite their strong association with post-Nirvana grunge in the 1990s, Local H would barrel into the new millennium without sacrificing their signature sound, tapping producer Jack Douglas for the equally lauded Here Comes the Zoo.

“In a lot of ways, this was the toughest record we ever had to make,” singer-guitarist Scott Lucas said in a press release. “We were at a real turning and it wasn’t just a record that would determine the future of the band — it was the record that would determine whether or not Local H was going to even have a future.”

He continued: “We had just worked with Roy Thomas Baker on Pack Up the Cats — so getting another producing legend was not in the plan. Then we found out Jack Douglas was interested. So what could we do? He’s the man. We had no choice but to go with him.”

Thankfully everything went well enough to keep the wheels turning, as Local H have remained one of the most enduring post-grunge acts to come out of the ’90s. The band is fresh off the release of its Steve Albini-recorded 2020 effort, appropriately titled Lifers.

Below you can see the full list of Local H’s fall 2022 North American tour dates. Get tickets here.

Local H’s Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates:

09/11 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

09/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge

09/16 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

09/18 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/19 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

09/22 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music

09/23 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

09/24 – Venice, WA @ The Venice West

09/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ The HiFi Dallas

09/29 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

10/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi@Fi

10/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats

10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago

10/24 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

10/26 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

10/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Woolys

10/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

10/30 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

10/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/02 – Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room

11/04 – La Crosse, WI @ The Cavalier Theater

11/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/27 – Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs

11/28 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

12/01 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

12/03 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

12/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

12/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/06 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East

12/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts

12/09 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

12/12 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

12/13 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall