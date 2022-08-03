Local H Announce Here Comes the Zoo 20th Anniversary Tour

Local H are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Here Comes the Zoo with a Fall 2022 North American tour.
The extensive run of dates begins September 11th in Omaha, Nebraska, and runs through December 13th in Toronto. The veteran alt-rockers will hit most markets along the way.
Tickets for select shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Here Comes the Zoo was released in March 2002 marked Local H’s fourth studio album. It followed their most successful effort, 1996’s As Good as Dead (featuring the widely-heard hit “Bound for the Floor”) and the acclaimed 1998 follow-up Pack Up the Cats.
Despite their strong association with post-Nirvana grunge in the 1990s, Local H would barrel into the new millennium without sacrificing their signature sound, tapping producer Jack Douglas for the equally lauded Here Comes the Zoo.
“In a lot of ways, this was the toughest record we ever had to make,” singer-guitarist Scott Lucas said in a press release. “We were at a real turning and it wasn’t just a record that would determine the future of the band — it was the record that would determine whether or not Local H was going to even have a future.”
He continued: “We had just worked with Roy Thomas Baker on Pack Up the Cats — so getting another producing legend was not in the plan. Then we found out Jack Douglas was interested. So what could we do? He’s the man. We had no choice but to go with him.”
Thankfully everything went well enough to keep the wheels turning, as Local H have remained one of the most enduring post-grunge acts to come out of the ’90s. The band is fresh off the release of its Steve Albini-recorded 2020 effort, appropriately titled Lifers.
Below you can see the full list of Local H’s fall 2022 North American tour dates. Get tickets here.
Local H’s Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates:
09/11 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
09/13 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
09/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge
09/16 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
09/18 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
09/19 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
09/22 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music
09/23 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
09/24 – Venice, WA @ The Venice West
09/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
09/27 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ The HiFi Dallas
09/29 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers
10/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi@Fi
10/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats
10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago
10/24 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
10/26 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
10/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Woolys
10/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
10/30 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s
10/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/02 – Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room
11/04 – La Crosse, WI @ The Cavalier Theater
11/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
11/27 – Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs
11/28 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room
12/01 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
12/03 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power
12/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
12/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/06 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East
12/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts
12/09 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
12/12 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont
12/13 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall