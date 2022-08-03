Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Local H Announce Here Comes the Zoo 20th Anniversary Tour

The extensive trek kicks off in September

local h here comes the zoo tour
Local H, courtesy of Tell All Your Friends PR
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 3, 2022 | 4:07pm ET

    Local H are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Here Comes the Zoo with a Fall 2022 North American tour.

    The extensive run of dates begins September 11th in Omaha, Nebraska, and runs through December 13th in Toronto. The veteran alt-rockers will hit most markets along the way.

    Tickets for select shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Here Comes the Zoo was released in March 2002 marked Local H’s fourth studio album. It followed their most successful effort, 1996’s As Good as Dead (featuring the widely-heard hit “Bound for the Floor”) and the acclaimed 1998 follow-up Pack Up the Cats.

    Advertisement

    Despite their strong association with post-Nirvana grunge in the 1990s, Local H would barrel into the new millennium without sacrificing their signature sound, tapping producer Jack Douglas for the equally lauded Here Comes the Zoo.

    “In a lot of ways, this was the toughest record we ever had to make,” singer-guitarist Scott Lucas said in a press release. “We were at a real turning and it wasn’t just a record that would determine the future of the band — it was the record that would determine whether or not Local H was going to even have a future.”

    He continued: “We had just worked with Roy Thomas Baker on Pack Up the Cats — so getting another producing legend was not in the plan. Then we found out Jack Douglas was interested. So what could we do? He’s the man. We had no choice but to go with him.”

    Advertisement

    Jerry Cantrell
     Editor's Pick
    Jerry Cantrell on the Making of Brighten, Recording with Friends, and Touring in 2022

    Thankfully everything went well enough to keep the wheels turning, as Local H have remained one of the most enduring post-grunge acts to come out of the ’90s. The band is fresh off the release of its Steve Albini-recorded 2020 effort, appropriately titled Lifers.

    Below you can see the full list of Local H’s fall 2022 North American tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Local H’s Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates:
    09/11 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    09/13 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
    09/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge
    09/16 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
    09/18 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
    09/19 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
    09/22 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music
    09/23 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
    09/24 – Venice, WA @ The Venice West
    09/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    09/27 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
    09/28 – Dallas, TX @ The HiFi Dallas
    09/29 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers
    10/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi@Fi
    10/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats
    10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
    10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago
    10/24 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
    10/26 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
    10/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Woolys
    10/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    10/30 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s
    10/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
    11/02 – Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room
    11/04 – La Crosse, WI @ The Cavalier Theater
    11/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    11/27 – Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs
    11/28 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room
    12/01 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
    12/03 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power
    12/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
    12/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    12/06 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East
    12/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts
    12/09 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
    12/12 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont
    12/13 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

    Advertisement

    local h 2022 tour

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Whitmer Thomas The Older I Get The Funnier I Was album 2022 Rigamarole single tour tickets

Whitmer Thomas Announces New Album The Older I Get the Funnier I Was, 2022 Tour Dates

August 3, 2022

The 1975

The 1975 Announce Tour Dates, Ponder "Happiness" on New Single: Stream

August 3, 2022

Gabriel Iglesias tickets fluffy 2022 tour comedy dodger stadium

How to Get Tickets to Gabriel Iglesias' 2022 Tour

August 3, 2022

steve lacy give you the world tour us dates tickets schedule

Steve Lacy Announces "Give You the World" North American 2022 Tour Dates

August 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Local H Announce Here Comes the Zoo 20th Anniversary Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale