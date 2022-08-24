Menu
Madonna’s Daughter Drops Debut Single as Lolahol, “Lock&Key”: Stream

The first song from the 25-year-old model

lolahal madonna daughter lock&keye new song
Lolahal, photo by Moshpxt
August 24, 2022 | 11:40am ET

    Madonna‘s daughter Lola Leon has unveiled her new artist moniker Lolahol and dropped her debut single, “Lock&Key.”

    The 25-year-old model and socialite has launched her music career on Chemical X, the label owned by Eartheater. Eartheater also served as a creative director on the project, and co-produced “Lock&Key” alongside Samuel Burgess and Hara Kiri.

    Sonically, the track is a chilled-out take on hyperpop (mildly-stimulated pop?), with skittering drums hurrying along underneath placid waves of synths. “I need a breeze,” she sings. “Whisk me away/ I need to breathe/ Nothing to say.”

    The track comes with a video directed by Eartheater. It finds Lolahol driving in big vehicles, frollicking on the beach wearing less a swim suit than a net washed ashore, and getting handsy with a scowling man at Harry Houdini’s grave. Check out “Lock&Key” below.

    As for her more-famous mother, Madonna said earlier this year that she had rejected offers to buy her catalog, and in August she passed the baton to Beyoncé on a remix of “Break My Soul.”

    Eartheater’s last album was 2020’s Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin.

Madonna's Daughter Drops Debut Single as Lolahol, "Lock&Key": Stream

