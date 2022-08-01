Menu
Lollapalooza 2022 Day Four Recap and Photos: Green Day, j-hope, Blackstarkids, and More

Also featuring shots of Beach Bunny, Porno For Pyros, Maneskin, and more

Lollapalooza day four photos
Green Day, j-hope, and Blackstarkids, photos by Joshua Druding
August 1, 2022 | 2:07pm ET

    Day four of Lollapalooza 2022 went down on July 31st, wrapping up the legendary Chicago festival.

    The day featured towering sets from headliners Green Day and j-hope, the latter of which making history as the first South Korean to headline a main stage at a major American music festival. Other notable sets came by way of Maneskin, Blackstarkids, Porno for Pyros, and Beach Bunny, as well as DJO, BANKS, and Buffalo Nichols.

    Check out action shots of such artists in our Lollapalooza day four photo gallery below, courtesy of photographer Josh Druding, who was on the ground for Consequence all weekend long. You can also revisit day one, day two, and day three, as well as a full review and gallery from j-hope‘s set.

    BANKS, photo by Joshua Druding
    BANKS, photo by Joshua Druding
    j-hope, photo by Joshua Druding
    DJO, photo by Joshua Druding
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Joshua Druding
    Green Day, photo by Joshua Druding
    Blackstarkids, photo by Joshua Druding
    Blackstarkids, photo by Joshua Druding
    Beach Bunny, photo by Joshua Druding
    Maneskin, photo by Joshua Druding
    Beach Bunny, photo by Joshua Druding
    Porno for Pyros, photo by Joshua Druding
    Buffalo Nichols, photo by Joshua Druding
    DJO, photo by Joshua Druding
    Green Day, photo by Joshua Druding
    Maneskin, photo by Joshua Druding
    Lollapalooza 2022 Day Four, photo by Joshua Druding

