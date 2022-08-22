Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett Go on a Manhunt in Trailer for Netflix Film Lou: Watch

The Netflix original film begins streaming on September 23rd

lou trailer
Lou (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 22, 2022 | 6:51pm ET

    “I wish I could say that some good came from what I did,” Allison Janney says in the trailer for Lou, Netflix’s upcoming action thriller. “In truth, I left the world a more dangerous place.” The clip keeps Lou’s official job title under wraps, but when a desperate mother (Jurnee Smollett) asks her to help locate her kidnapped daughter, it’s clear she’s some kind of dangerous badass.

    Directed by Anna Foerster from a screenplay by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley, Lou follows Janney and Smollett through the rainy wilderness as they hunt for Smollett’s child. As the trailer progresses, Janney’s Lou reveals that “this isn’t just a kidnapping,” but she stays mum on everything else, like how she learned how to incapacitate a grown man (Her answer? “Girl Scouts”).

    Logan Marshall-Green, Ridley Asha Bateman, and Matt Craven also star in Lou, which begins streaming on Netflix September 23rd. Watch its trailer below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Since appearing in films like The Addams Family, Bombshelland Bad EducationJanney last lent her voice to an episode of Q-Force. As for Smollett, the actress recently appeared alongside Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller in the Netflix film Spiderhead. She also starred in the HBO series Lovecraft County.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Gary Busey

Gary Busey Pulls Pants Down in Public a Day After Being Charged with Multiple Sexual Offenses

August 22, 2022

frank grillo crime los angeles shooting gun violence

Frank Grillo Slams "Out-of-Control Crime" in Los Angeles Following Trainer's Homicide

August 22, 2022

moviepass relaunch labor day tiered pricing subscription beta program

MoviePass to Relaunch on Labor Day with Tiered Pricing

August 22, 2022

Gary Busey Sex Offenses

Gary Busey Charged with Multiple Sexual Offenses at Horror Convention

August 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett Go on a Manhunt in Trailer for Netflix Film Lou: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale