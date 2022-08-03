LUCI Announces Debut EP Juvenilia, Shares Origins of “Trippin Trippin Trippin”: Exclusive

Origins is a recurring new music series offering musicians a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, rising star LUCI gets vulnerable sharing the life experiences that led her to write the new single “Trippin Trippin Trippin” off her debut EP Juvenilia.

Just over a month after announcing her signing to Don’t Sleep Records, LUCI has announced her forthcoming debut EP Juvenilia, out September 23. Today, she’s unveiled its next single “Trippin Trippin Trippin,” on which the enigmatic New York musician grapples with the beast of self-doubt and finding the strength to persevere even in its shadows.

It might feel a bit hackneyed at this point to call an artist “genre-bending,” but if anyone deserves the label, it just might be LUCI. Her influences span the noir trip-hop of Portishead, the shameless bleeding heart of Drake, the frenetic nu-metal energy of System of a Down, and the stop-you-in-your-tracks vocals of Macy Gray — all of whom you can feel on “Trippin Trippin Trippin.”

LUCI takes a no-holds-barred approach to her sound, but it took some coaxing to get her to pour her heart and soul into “Trippin Trippin Trippin.” The expressive, electric track was largely inspired by feeling insecure in her relationship, and the snowball effect of trying to place yourself in the world around you when things get dicey.

“I had to sit there and truly reflect on how I exist in this world in and around everything set forth to harm or sway me,” she tells Consequence about the recording process. “And my main thing is I won’t let anything stop me. ‘Put it all in my hands, I must ball.’ We all have a fear of rejection. But we all also have desires. One thing I’m not gonna do is reject myself. I’m always gonna chase after desire.”

But obstacles be damned, LUCI insists, because she’ll see each one as an opportunity for growth and self-reflection. Below, listen to “Trippin Trippin Trippin,” and read LUCI’s Origins of the song.

