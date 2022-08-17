Madison Cunningham Shares Soft Ballad “Life According to Raechel”: Stream

Madison Cunningham has shared “Life According to Raechel,” a song from her upcoming album Revealer. Listen to the single below.

“Once your girl, I’m always your girl,” Cunningham sings on “Life According to Raechel,” as soft strings and a repetitive bass line cushion her voice. The song’s the type of ballad that’s both sad and soothing; Cunningham sighs that, “It feels like tears and memories are all we have,” but the beauty of the music threatens to distract you from the loss of the lyrics.

“Life According to Raechel” joins “Anywhere” and “Hospital” in previewing Revealer, which arrives September 9th via Verve Forecast Records (pre-orders are ongoing). Cunningham shared the Origins of “Anywhere” back in April; revisit that feature here.

The artist also has a lengthy run of tour dates mapped out for the rest of the year. Check out all of her shows below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Madison Cunningham 2022 Tour Dates:

08/17 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights *

08/19 — Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live

08/20 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

08/21 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

09/08 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

09/09 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

09/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann ^

09/16 — Annapolis, MD @ Annapolis Songwriters Festival

09/17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

09/18 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

09/20 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/21 — Kansas City, MO @ recordBAR

09/23 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

09/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

09/26 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09/27 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

09/28 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09/30 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

10/02 — Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/03 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Plaza

10/04 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery

10/06 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

10/07 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

10/08 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

10/09 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

10/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/12 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

10/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/14 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10/15 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

10/17 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

10/18 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

10/20 — Cambridge, MA @The Sinclair

10/21 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/22 — Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround

11/27 — Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

11/29 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

12/01 — Oslo, NO @ Belleville

12/02 — Stolkholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb

12/04 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Ideal Bar

12/06 — Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

12/08 — Roterdam, NL @ Rotown

12/09 — Amsterdam, DL @ Paradiso Tuinzaal

^ = w/ Mt. Joy

* = w/ Lake Street Dive