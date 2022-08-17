Menu
Madison Cunningham Shares Soft Ballad “Life According to Raechel”: Stream

From her upcoming album Revealer, out September 9th

madison cunningham life according to rachel
Madison Cunningham, photo by Claire Marie Vogel
August 17, 2022 | 9:51am ET

    Madison Cunningham has shared “Life According to Raechel,” a song from her upcoming album Revealer. Listen to the single below.

    “Once your girl, I’m always your girl,” Cunningham sings on “Life According to Raechel,” as soft strings and a repetitive bass line cushion her voice. The song’s the type of ballad that’s both sad and soothing; Cunningham sighs that, “It feels like tears and memories are all we have,” but the beauty of the music threatens to distract you from the loss of the lyrics.

    “Life According to Raechel” joins “Anywhere” and “Hospital” in previewing Revealer, which arrives September 9th via Verve Forecast Records (pre-orders are ongoing). Cunningham shared the Origins of “Anywhere” back in April; revisit that feature here.

    Related Video

    The artist also has a lengthy run of tour dates mapped out for the rest of the year. Check out all of her shows below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Madison Cunningham 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/17 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights *
    08/19 — Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live
    08/20 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *
    08/21 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *
    09/08 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^
    09/09 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^
    09/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann ^
    09/16 — Annapolis, MD @ Annapolis Songwriters Festival
    09/17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
    09/18 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
    09/20 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    09/21 — Kansas City, MO @ recordBAR
    09/23 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
    09/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    09/26 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    09/27 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
    09/28 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    09/30 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
    10/02 — Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
    10/03 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Plaza
    10/04 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery
    10/06 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
    10/07 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co
    10/08 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
    10/09 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
    10/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    10/12 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
    10/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    10/14 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    10/15 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
    10/17 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
    10/18 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
    10/20 — Cambridge, MA @The Sinclair
    10/21 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    10/22 — Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround
    11/27 — Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
    11/29 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
    12/01 — Oslo, NO @ Belleville
    12/02 — Stolkholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb
    12/04 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Ideal Bar
    12/06 — Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
    12/08 — Roterdam, NL @ Rotown
    12/09 — Amsterdam, DL @ Paradiso Tuinzaal

    ^ = w/ Mt. Joy
    * = w/ Lake Street Dive

