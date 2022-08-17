Madison Cunningham Shares Soft Ballad “Life According to Raechel”: Stream

Madison Cunningham has shared “Life According to Raechel,” a song from her upcoming album Revealer. Listen to the single below.
“Once your girl, I’m always your girl,” Cunningham sings on “Life According to Raechel,” as soft strings and a repetitive bass line cushion her voice. The song’s the type of ballad that’s both sad and soothing; Cunningham sighs that, “It feels like tears and memories are all we have,” but the beauty of the music threatens to distract you from the loss of the lyrics.
“Life According to Raechel” joins “Anywhere” and “Hospital” in previewing Revealer, which arrives September 9th via Verve Forecast Records (pre-orders are ongoing). Cunningham shared the Origins of “Anywhere” back in April; revisit that feature here.
The artist also has a lengthy run of tour dates mapped out for the rest of the year. Check out all of her shows below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.
Madison Cunningham 2022 Tour Dates:
08/17 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights *
08/19 — Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live
08/20 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *
08/21 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *
09/08 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^
09/09 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^
09/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann ^
09/16 — Annapolis, MD @ Annapolis Songwriters Festival
09/17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
09/18 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
09/20 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/21 — Kansas City, MO @ recordBAR
09/23 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
09/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
09/26 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
09/27 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
09/28 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
09/30 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
10/02 — Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
10/03 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Plaza
10/04 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery
10/06 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
10/07 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co
10/08 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
10/09 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
10/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/12 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
10/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/14 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
10/15 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
10/17 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
10/18 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
10/20 — Cambridge, MA @The Sinclair
10/21 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/22 — Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround
11/27 — Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
11/29 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
12/01 — Oslo, NO @ Belleville
12/02 — Stolkholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb
12/04 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Ideal Bar
12/06 — Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
12/08 — Roterdam, NL @ Rotown
12/09 — Amsterdam, DL @ Paradiso Tuinzaal
^ = w/ Mt. Joy
* = w/ Lake Street Dive