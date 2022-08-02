Madonna Denies All Bids to Buy Her Music Catalog: “They’re My Songs”

Madonna’s music catalog is not for sale, with the Material Girl making it clear that she intends to continue controlling her extensive song collection internally rather than cashing out.

In an interview with Variety about longtime manager Guy Oseary, Madge explained both her love for Oseary and her reason for rejecting his overtures to sell, saying, “Because they’re my songs. Ownership is everything, isn’t it?” It’s a timely proposition though given the recent, staggering sell-offs from some of her superstar contemporaries like Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Justin Timberlake, and Bob Dylan.

Madonna herself struck a deal with Warner Records in 2021 to bring her entire catalog under the label’s umbrella, but the agreement also allowed her more freedom to oversee and curate reissues, special releases, and more. As for what she has planned next for her almost four-decades’ long discography, she shared, “I’m just looking for interesting, fun ways to rerelease my catalog and introduce my music to a new generation.”

Madonna’s hands-on approach to her music collection is keeping with her decision to co-write and direct her own biopic, which she recently called a “preemptive strike” to “mostly misogynistic men” who made several attempts over the years to bring her story to the screen. “So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me,'” she declared. The Queen of Pop apparently found her muse for the untitled film in Ozark actress Julia Garner, who was offered the starring role after a lengthy casting search.