Magdalena Bay Share Ethereal New Song “All You Do”: Stream

Magdalena Bay have shared “All You Do,” a new song from their upcoming deluxe edition of Mercurial World. Take a listen below.
Mica Tenenbaum strums acoustic guitar and Matthew Lewin thumps out a steady bassline on “All You Do,” an ethereal dream pop number. With Tenenbaum’s soft vocals, the song initially seems pretty minimalist, but sweeping strings soon create a lush soundscape.
“All You Do” appears on the previously announced Mercurial World Deluxe, out September 23rd on Luminelle Recordings. At 28 tracks, the reissue of the band’s 2021 debut includes a remix of “Something for 2″ by Cecile Believe, a Danny L Harle remix, a piano and strings version of “Chaeri,” and more.
“The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn’t originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets,” Magdalena Bay said in a statement. “When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Pre-orders for Mercurial World Deluxe are ongoing, and its artwork and tracklist are available below.
Magadalena Bay also have a run of tour dates coming up that extend until November; check those out below, then grab tickets via Ticketmaster.
Mercurial World Deluxe Artwork:
Mercurial World Deluxe Tracklist:
01. secret
02. The End
03. Mercurial World
04. Unconditional
05. Dawning of the Season
06. Secrets (Your Fire)
07. secrets 2-9: medley
08. You Lose!
09. secret 10
10. You Lose! (8-Bit)
11. Something for 2 (Cecile Believe Remix)
12. Chaeri
13. secret 11
14. Halfway
15. Hysterical Us
16. secret 12
17. All You Do
18. Prophecy (Synth & Strings)
19. Follow The Leader
20. secret 13
21. Chaeri (Danny L Harle Remix)
22. Chaeri (Piano & Strings)
23. Dominó (Spanish Version)
24. Dreamcatching
25. secret 14
26. The Beginning
27. Mercurial World (Piano & Strings)
28. secret 15
Magdalena Bay 2022 Tour Dates:
08/27 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic at Brookside at the Rose Bowl
09/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
09/30 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/01 — Eugene, OR @ W.O.W Hall
10/02 — Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge
10/04 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium (at the Catalyst)
10/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
10/07 — Santa Fe, MN @ Meow Wolf
10/09 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/11 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs
10/12 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
10/16 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/29 — Oakland, CA @ Second Sky
11/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
11/02 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/05 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
11/06 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/08 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/09 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
11/10 — Montreal, QC @ SAT
11/12 — Boston, MA @ Royale
11/15 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/18 — Washington, DC @ 930 Club
11/19 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
11/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/22 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
11/26 — Miami, FL @ Art With Me Festival