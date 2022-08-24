Magdalena Bay Share Ethereal New Song “All You Do”: Stream

Magdalena Bay have shared “All You Do,” a new song from their upcoming deluxe edition of Mercurial World. Take a listen below.

Mica Tenenbaum strums acoustic guitar and Matthew Lewin thumps out a steady bassline on “All You Do,” an ethereal dream pop number. With Tenenbaum’s soft vocals, the song initially seems pretty minimalist, but sweeping strings soon create a lush soundscape.

“All You Do” appears on the previously announced Mercurial World Deluxe, out September 23rd on Luminelle Recordings. At 28 tracks, the reissue of the band’s 2021 debut includes a remix of “Something for 2″ by Cecile Believe, a Danny L Harle remix, a piano and strings version of “Chaeri,” and more.

“The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn’t originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets,” Magdalena Bay said in a statement. “When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Pre-orders for Mercurial World Deluxe are ongoing, and its artwork and tracklist are available below.

Magadalena Bay also have a run of tour dates coming up that extend until November; check those out below, then grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Mercurial World Deluxe Artwork:

Mercurial World Deluxe Tracklist:

01. secret

02. The End

03. Mercurial World

04. Unconditional

05. Dawning of the Season

06. Secrets (Your Fire)

07. secrets 2-9: medley

08. You Lose!

09. secret 10

10. You Lose! (8-Bit)

11. Something for 2 (Cecile Believe Remix)

12. Chaeri

13. secret 11

14. Halfway

15. Hysterical Us

16. secret 12

17. All You Do

18. Prophecy (Synth & Strings)

19. Follow The Leader

20. secret 13

21. Chaeri (Danny L Harle Remix)

22. Chaeri (Piano & Strings)

23. Dominó (Spanish Version)

24. Dreamcatching

25. secret 14

26. The Beginning

27. Mercurial World (Piano & Strings)

28. secret 15

Magdalena Bay 2022 Tour Dates:

08/27 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic at Brookside at the Rose Bowl

09/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

09/30 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/01 — Eugene, OR @ W.O.W Hall

10/02 — Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge

10/04 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium (at the Catalyst)

10/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/07 — Santa Fe, MN @ Meow Wolf

10/09 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs

10/12 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

10/16 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/29 — Oakland, CA @ Second Sky

11/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

11/02 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/05 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

11/06 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/08 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/09 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

11/10 — Montreal, QC @ SAT

11/12 — Boston, MA @ Royale

11/15 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/18 — Washington, DC @ 930 Club

11/19 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

11/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/22 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

11/26 — Miami, FL @ Art With Me Festival