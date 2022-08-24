Menu
Magdalena Bay Share Ethereal New Song “All You Do”: Stream

Off the upcoming Mercurial World Deluxe

Magdalena Bay All You Do
Magdalena Bay, photo by Lissyelle Laricchia
August 24, 2022 | 10:30am ET

    Magdalena Bay have shared “All You Do,” a new song from their upcoming deluxe edition of Mercurial World. Take a listen below.

    Mica Tenenbaum strums acoustic guitar and Matthew Lewin thumps out a steady bassline on “All You Do,” an ethereal dream pop number. With Tenenbaum’s soft vocals, the song initially seems pretty minimalist, but sweeping strings soon create a lush soundscape.

    “All You Do” appears on the previously announced Mercurial World Deluxe, out September 23rd on Luminelle Recordings. At 28 tracks, the reissue of the band’s 2021 debut includes a remix of “Something for 2″ by Cecile Believe, a Danny L Harle remix, a piano and strings version of “Chaeri,” and more.

    Related Video

    “The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn’t originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets,” Magdalena Bay said in a statement. “When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

    Pre-orders for Mercurial World Deluxe are ongoing, and its artwork and tracklist are available below.

    Magadalena Bay also have a run of tour dates coming up that extend until November; check those out below, then grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Mercurial World Deluxe Artwork:

    Mercurial World Deluxe Album Art

    Mercurial World Deluxe Tracklist:
    01. secret
    02. The End
    03. Mercurial World
    04. Unconditional
    05. Dawning of the Season
    06. Secrets (Your Fire)
    07. secrets 2-9: medley
    08. You Lose!
    09. secret 10
    10. You Lose! (8-Bit)
    11. Something for 2 (Cecile Believe Remix)
    12. Chaeri
    13. secret 11
    14. Halfway
    15. Hysterical Us
    16. secret 12
    17. All You Do
    18. Prophecy (Synth & Strings)
    19. Follow The Leader
    20. secret 13
    21. Chaeri (Danny L Harle Remix)
    22. Chaeri (Piano & Strings)
    23. Dominó (Spanish Version)
    24. Dreamcatching
    25. secret 14
    26. The Beginning
    27. Mercurial World (Piano & Strings)
    28. secret 15

    Magdalena Bay 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/27 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic at Brookside at the Rose Bowl
    09/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
    09/30 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    10/01 — Eugene, OR @ W.O.W Hall
    10/02 — Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge
    10/04 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium (at the Catalyst)
    10/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
    10/07 — Santa Fe, MN @ Meow Wolf
    10/09 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
    10/11 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs
    10/12 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
    10/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
    10/16 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
    10/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    10/29 — Oakland, CA @ Second Sky
    11/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
    11/02 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
    11/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    11/05 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
    11/06 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
    11/08 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
    11/09 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
    11/10 — Montreal, QC @ SAT
    11/12 — Boston, MA @ Royale
    11/15 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    11/18 — Washington, DC @ 930 Club
    11/19 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
    11/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    11/22 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
    11/26 — Miami, FL @ Art With Me Festival

