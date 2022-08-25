You Can’t Tell Margo Price Nothing on Swaggering New Song “Been to the Mountain”: Stream

Margo Price has been through a lot, but at the end of the day, it’s all fodder for her music career. Such is the case in her new song “Been to the Mountain,” which you can listen to below.

“Been to the Mountain” has a big “Margo Price, this is your life” vibe to it, as the artist recalls being on food stamps and rolling in dirty dollars from her post as a celebrated country singer-songwriter. “Can’t tell me nothing, baby, that’s a fact/ I have been to the mountain and back,” she sings, over a classic rock and roll groove. Price discussed the hard-earned confidence of the song — and its psychedelic music video, directed by Courtney Hoffman — in a statement.

“‘Been To The Mountain’ is part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious. It is the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age,” Price said. “I have a lot of high hopes for this next chapter and truly believe this is the most exciting music I’ve ever made in the studio with my band. We have all grown so much, we operate like one single organism — it’s telepathic. Courtney Hoffman brought my wild visions to life with the help of an incredible cast and crew in the music video. I wanted the story’s hypothetical 8 to 12 hour window to feel like a mini-lifetime. We also wanted to portray how an intense psychedelic experience has the potential to become a spiritual experience, and how that can change your perception of the world around you.”

Along with sharing “Been to the Mountain,” Price has announced her own radio show and podcast, Runaway Horses. In the show, which streams on Sonos Radio, Price interviews musicians about “the search for freedom through music and the shared human experience.” The first episode, which is out now, features special guest Emmylou Harris, while future episodes will feature Amythyst Kiah, Swamp Dogg, Bob Weir, Bettye LaVette and Lucius. Runaway Horses premieres Thursdays on the Sonos Radio website and app, as well as all major podcast platforms.

Price is also gearing up to publish her debut memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It, on October 4th. She’ll support its release by embarking on a book tour beginning in October. She also has a number of concert tour dates and festival appearances on the horizon. Check out all of her tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

In July, Price teamed up with Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria for the hell-raising song “Fight to Make It.”

Margo Price 2022 Tour Dates:

08/26 — Bridgeview, IL @ Sacred Rose Festival

09/04 — Weston, CO @ Caveman Music Festival

09/08 — Park City, UT @ Park City Song Summit

09/14 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

09/17 — Pryor Creek, OK @ Born and Raised

09/23 — Lewisburg, WV @ Healing Appalachia

09/24 — Raleigh, NC @ Farm Aid

10/04 — Nashville, TN @ Grimey’s *

10/05 — New York, NY @ P&T Knitwear *

10/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Greenlight Bookstore *

10/07 — York, PA @ White Rose Music Festival

10/15-16 — Nashville, TN @ Southern Festival of Books *

10/17 — Lexington, KY @ Joseph Beth Booksellers *

10/18 — Louisville, KY @ Carmichael’s Bookstore *

10/20 — Traverse City, MI @ National Writer’s Series *

10/22 — Iowa City, IA @ Prairie Lights*

10/23 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Humanities Festival *

10/24 — Winnetka, IL @ The Book Stall*

10/27 — Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween

11/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Green Apple Books on the Park *

11/02 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Bookshop Santa Cruz *

11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Vroman’s *

11/05 — Austin, TX @ Texas Book Festival *

11/06 — Dallas, TX @ Interbang Books *

11/16 — Nashville, TN @ Parnassus Books *

12/02 — Lake Wales, FL @ Orange Blossom Revue

^ = w/ Wilco

*= Maybe We’ll Make It Book Tour