Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to Star in New Ocean’s Movie

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling recently completed filming Barbie, but the duo will apparently be back together on a studio lot soon enough. According to a new report from Puck, Gosling has agreed to star opposite Robbie in a new Ocean’s prequel.

The latest installment of the billion dollar heist franchise will be directed by Jay Roach, whose 2019 true-to-life drama Bombshell earned Robbie an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

When word of the film first surfaced back in the spring, it was described as independent from the other Ocean’s films, set in Europe in the 1960s.

The original Ocean’s 11, a Rat Pack movie starring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop, was released in 1960. Under the stewardship of director Steven Soderbergh, the story was turned into a modern Hollywood trilogy in the early 2000s with a cast led by George Clooney, Matt Damon, and Brad Pitt. The most recent installment, Ocean’s 8 starring Sandra Bullock, was released in 2018.

But first, audiences will see Robbie and Gosling together on screen as Barbie and Ken in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, which is slated to hit theaters in July 2023.