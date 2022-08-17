Mark Hoppus Hints at “Next Phase” of Blink-182 After Reconciling with Tom DeLonge

Based on People magazine’s new interview with Mark Hoppus, it’s looking increasingly likely that the future of Blink-182 will once again include Tom DeLonge. While speaking about his recovery from cancer, Hoppus opened up about a home visit with DeLonge and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker that left the trio in “a really great place right now.”

“It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years,” Hoppus recalled about the informal reunion, which took place before he began chemotherapy in 2021 for stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. “It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

Adding that the renewed connection was crucial as he underwent the “brutal” treatments, Hoppus understandably has emerged with a positive outlook. “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is,” he said. “I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just damn glad to be here.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Hoppus announced his cancer diagnosis in June 2021, revealing he had already been undergoing chemotherapy for three months. DeLonge clearly was there for support the entire time, later sharing a text message exchange in which Hoppus said his doctor “thinks the chemo did the trick.”

Back in 2019, DeLonge said he had discussed rejoining Blink-182 with Hoppus and Barker, both of whom were on board. Two years later, Hoppus and DeLonge publicly reunited on an episode of Hoppus’ After School Radio podcast, during which they spoke about easing back into their friendship after going “five years without talking.”

Just last month, DeLonge’s replacement Matt Skiba admitted he wasn’t sure if he was still in Blink-182. In the comments section of an Instagram post, the Alkaline Trio frontman wrote, “Your guess is as good as mine” in response to speculation about his status in the band.