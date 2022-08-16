Menu
Martin Scorsese Premiering Documentary About New York Dolls’ David Johansen at New York Film Festival

Called Personality Crisis: One Night Only, the doc centers around one of Johansen's performances as Buster Poindexter

August 16, 2022 | 3:01pm ET

    New York Film Festival has announced its 2022 lineup, and one of the most compelling premieres will be Martin Scorsese’s Personality Crisis: One Night Only, his documentary centering around a special 2020 performance by New York Dolls frontman David Johansen.

    Scorsese co-directed the feature with frequent collaborator David Tedeschi (The 50 Year Argument). They worked with cinematographer Ellen Kuras (American Utopia) to capture Johansen’s January 2020 set at New York City’s Café Carlyle. The show was part of Johansen’s run under his ’80s “hepcat lounge lizard” persona Buster Poindexter. Besides the concert, the documentary features new and archival interviews.

    “Then and now, David’s music captures the energy and excitement of New York City,” Scorsese said in a previous statement. “I often see him perform, and over the years I’ve gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations. After seeing his show… at the Café Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting. For me, the show captured the true emotional potential of a live musical experience.”

    Other notable NYFF premieres include Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet’s teenage cannibal film Bones and All, Maria Schrader’s She Said based on the New York Times’ investigation of Harvey Weinstein, Chinonye Chukwu’s Till about the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till, and more. See the full slate here. The festival goes down September 30th – October 16th.

    Scorsese recently wrapped production on the star-studded Killers of the Flower Moon and signed on to reunite with Leonardo DiCaprio for another Apple Originals Film called The Wager. He and DiCaprio are also co-producing the Keanu Reeves-starring limited series The Devil in the White City for Hulu.

