Mastodon Release Documentary Chronicling the Making of Hushed and Grim: Watch

The Atlanta metal band is about to embark on a North American tour with Ghost

Mastodon by Patrick McBride
August 25, 2022 | 10:59am ET

    Atlanta heavy metal favorites Mastodon have released a 90-minute, full-length documentary called The Making of Hushed and Grim, which is available to watch via YouTube below.

    The documentary chronicles the writing and recording of the band’s ninth studio album, 2021’s Hushed and Grim, which was largely influenced by the tragic passing of the group’s longtime friend and manager Nick John.

    Extremely raw, the film shows the inner workings of Mastodon as they not only create Hushed and Grim but also mourn the loss of John, who was dubbed their “band dad.” Directed by Bryan Bankovich and produced by Newmerica, the movie also documents Mastodon recording in their own West End Sound studio and headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, for the first time.

    “With producer David Bottrill (Peter Gabriel, Tool) at the helm, the musicians poured every drop of blood, sweat, and tears into a definitive paean to their staunchest champion and biggest fan with no shortage of twists and turns—as captured in the footage,” a press statement reads. In Mastodon tradition, the documentary also offers some bits of humor, and even some clowns. “It’s humorous, heartfelt, honest, and wholeheartedly Hushed and Grim.”

    Ghost tour with Mastodon and Spiritbox
    Ghost Announce 2022 North American Tour with Mastodon and Spiritbox

    The documentary comes just as Mastodon hit the road to embark on their 2022 North American tour with Ghost and Spiritbox. The trek sets off at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, on Friday (August 26th), with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    Watch The Making of Hushed and Grim below, followed by Heavy Consequence‘s 2021 interview with Mastodon’s Troy Sanders.

