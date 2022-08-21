Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Maureen McGovern Reveals Alzheimer’s Diagnosis: “I Can No Longer Travel or Perform”

The voice behind "The Morning After" announced the news in a video posted to Facebook

maureen mcgovern alzheimers
Maureen McGovern, photo via maureenmcgovern.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 20, 2022 | 9:25pm ET

    Maureen McGovern has announced that she’s been diagnosed with a rare form of dementia.

    The 73-year-old singer and Broadway actress, best known for her rendition of “The Morning After,” said that she’s been “diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy with symptoms of Alzheimer’s and/or dementia.” Posterior cortical atrophy refers to the gradual and progressive degeneration of the outer layer of the brain.

    McGovern shared the diagnosis in an emotional video posted to her Facebook account and transcribed to her website on August 19th. “What I do, or what I am still able to accomplish, has changed,” she said. “I can no longer travel or perform in live concerts. In fact, I can no longer drive — how’s that for a kick in the butt?”

    “At first, I began having trouble finding, in my brain, the words I wanted to say. I struggled with the inevitable shock with fear and frankly hopelessness,” McGovern added. Still, the artist ended her message with an air of hope. “My passion for music, for singing, remains profoundly robust. To me, music is a language that expresses what often cannot be said with just words — it elevates, expands, and heals — brings joy and comfort and can eliminate barriers by creating meaningful experiences. So, accepting this new stage in my life, I began to embrace what I have and let it be.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Noting her experiences performing in hospices, prisons, and senior facilities, McGovern said she planned to bring more attention and awareness to the benefits of music therapy. “We are all patients and care givers at some time in our lives. I have experienced how music and the arts free our spirits and opens our hearts to our common humanity. I hope you will continue to join me on these next endeavors. May all your lives be filled with music. Be well, be safe, and know you are loved.” Watch the artist’s full video announcement below, and read the transcription of the clip here.

    “The Morning After,” which appeared in the 1972 film The Poseidon Adventure, spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned an Academy Award for Best Original Song. McGovern was also nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys in 1974.

More on this topic

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Lindsey Buckingham Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Lindsey Buckingham Announces Fall 2022 Tour

August 19, 2022

pink venom blackpink

Song of the Week: BLACKPINK Are Back with a Bite on "PINK VENOM"

August 19, 2022

sparta self titled album

Sparta Announce New Self-Titled Album, Share "Mind Over Matter" and "Spiders": Stream

August 19, 2022

eddie vedder joe strummer long shadow mescaleros pearl jam cover rock music listen stream

Eddie Vedder Shares Heartfelt Cover of Joe Strummer's "Long Shadow": Stream

August 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Maureen McGovern Reveals Alzheimer's Diagnosis: "I Can No Longer Travel or Perform"

Menu Shop Search Sale