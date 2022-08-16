Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Maya Hawke Shares Smile-Inducing New Single “Sweet Tooth”: Stream

The new track was recorded with Christian Lee Hutson

Maya Hawke sweet tooth single music video Moss album Stranger Things
Maya Hawke’s “Sweet Tooth” video (via YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 16, 2022 | 2:19pm ET

    Maya Hawke has shared “Sweet Tooth,” the delectable second offering from her upcoming sophomore LP Moss. The single comes with an accompanying music video that was inspired by a dental emergency happening in realtime for the Stranger Things star.

    On “Sweet Tooth,” Hawke experiences the sweetness of unconditional love along with the unexpected stings from such a deep, emotional connection. Over a light, acoustic strum, she opens the tune with the lyrics, “Told my mother that I love her,” which is likely a dedication to her mother, actress Uma Thurman given the song’s first-person perspective. She gives further praise in the chorus, saying: “I’m grateful for everything you put me through/ It’s the only reason I’m any good to talk to,” before affectionately referring to the song’s subject as her “big, sore sweet tooth.”

    Hawke revealed the lyrics were written while filming Stranger Things in Atlanta, and the first demo was later recorded in Nashville with Christian Lee Hutson. “‘Sweet Tooth’ was the last song written for Moss,” Hawke shared in a statement. “When we finished the first recording session, I felt this eruption of joy and I knew this feeling had to be on the record.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In the music video, directed by Celine Sutter, Hawke follows a death-and-dentistry concept developed from sudden, wisdom tooth pain days before the shoot. Though it’s slightly more saccharine than the late-night orgy hosted in the visual for preceding single “Thérèse,” “Sweet Tooth” still finds space to explore heavier subjects that Sutter describes as “sweetness, cavity, death, and joy.” She elaborated, saying: “‘Sweet Tooth’ is a trippy, playful video that embraces the dichotomy of its themes: a joyful and melancholic funeral, a fake dream world with real footage, care and loneliness, sweetness and pain.” Stream the music video below.

    Luckily, Hawke has recovered in time for a run of shows supporting Faye Webster in August. Her opening gig kicks off in Toronto on August 16th and covers four North American stops through the end of the month. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    Moss arrives on September 23rd via Mom+Pop. On Kyle Meredith With…, Hawke hinted at the album’s personal journey as well as its Taylor Swift and Stranger Things influences. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

king buffalo mammoth stream

King Buffalo Premiere Music Video for Hypnotic New Song "Mammoth": Stream

August 18, 2022

candlemass scandinavian gods stream

Candlemass Announce New Album, Share "Scandinavian Gods" Video: Stream

August 18, 2022

dean fertita tropical gothclub queens of the stone age wheels within wheels hard rock music news stream listen

Queens of the Stone Age's Dean Fertita Announces Solo Album Tropical Gothclub

August 17, 2022

todd rundgren space force

Todd Rundgren Announces New Collaborative Album Space Force, Shares "Puzzle" Featuring Adrian Belew: Stream

August 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Maya Hawke Shares Smile-Inducing New Single "Sweet Tooth": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale