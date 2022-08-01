Michael Keaton Says He’s Never Seen a Full DC or Marvel Movie

You’d think most Hollywood actors would be diligent about watching the box office’s biggest films, but Michael Keaton is too busy to sit in front of a screen for two consecutive hours — or at least, that’s the excuse he gave in a new interview with Variety, wherein the man known for playing Batman admitted that he’s never seen a DC or Marvel movie from start to finish.

About 30 years after starring as Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns, Keaton will get back in the suit soon for The Flash. Though the Beetlejuice star expressed his admiration of Richard Donner for directing 1978’s Superman — thus igniting the superhero flick flame — he said that he’s really not one to watch movies like that.

“I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies — any Marvel movie, any other,” Keaton said. “And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow — trust me! It’s not that… It’s just that there’s very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other shit to do!”

It’s probably a little discombobulating, then, for Keaton to have jumped back into playing the Caped Crusader without much research. “I was curious what it would be like after this many years,” he explained. “Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially. This whole thing is gigantic. [Marvel and DC] have their entirely own world… So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking ‘Holy moly!’”

Though we’d argue Keaton does one of the best Batmans we’ve seen, seven actors have donned the mask since 1992 — so why was he so quick to agree to come back for The Flash? “It seemed like fun,” the actor explained. “[And] the writing was actually really good!” He went on: “So I thought, why not? It’s cool to drop in and I’m curious to see if I can pull it off.”

We’ll have to wait until The Flash premieres in June 2023 to see whether or not Keaton’s still got it (thanks, COVID). But early reports are looking good, as he’s already confirmed to reprise Batman in Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s upcoming Batgirl. Last year, Burton’s Batman was further immortalized with a DC Comics series called Batman ’89.