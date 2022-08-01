Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Michael Keaton Says He’s Never Seen a Full DC or Marvel Movie

"I have other shit to do!" the Batman Returns actor said

michael keaton never seen dc marvel movie film actors news batman the flash interview
Michael Keaton, photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 1, 2022 | 4:50pm ET

    You’d think most Hollywood actors would be diligent about watching the box office’s biggest films, but Michael Keaton is too busy to sit in front of a screen for two consecutive hours — or at least, that’s the excuse he gave in a new interview with Variety, wherein the man known for playing Batman admitted that he’s never seen a DC or Marvel movie from start to finish.

    About 30 years after starring as Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns, Keaton will get back in the suit soon for The FlashThough the Beetlejuice star expressed his admiration of Richard Donner for directing 1978’s Superman — thus igniting the superhero flick flame — he said that he’s really not one to watch movies like that.

    “I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies — any Marvel movie, any other,” Keaton said. “And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow — trust me! It’s not that… It’s just that there’s very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other shit to do!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It’s probably a little discombobulating, then, for Keaton to have jumped back into playing the Caped Crusader without much research. “I was curious what it would be like after this many years,” he explained. “Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially. This whole thing is gigantic. [Marvel and DC] have their entirely own world… So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking ‘Holy moly!’”

    Though we’d argue Keaton does one of the best Batmans we’ve seen, seven actors have donned the mask since 1992 — so why was he so quick to agree to come back for The Flash? “It seemed like fun,” the actor explained. “[And] the writing was actually really good!” He went on: “So I thought, why not? It’s cool to drop in and I’m curious to see if I can pull it off.”

    We’ll have to wait until The Flash premieres in June 2023 to see whether or not Keaton’s still got it (thanks, COVID). But early reports are looking good, as he’s already confirmed to reprise Batman in Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s upcoming BatgirlLast year, Burton’s Batman was further immortalized with a DC Comics series called Batman ’89.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Beavis and Butt-Head live-action mike judge

Mike Judge Says Live-Action Beavis and Butt-Head "Still Could Happen"

August 1, 2022

johnny depp artwork paintings $3.6 million

Johnny Depp Sells Original Artwork for $3.6 Million

August 1, 2022

Pat Carroll, the voice of Ursula in The Little Mermaid

R.I.P. Pat Carroll, Who Voiced Ursula in The Little Mermaid, Dead at 95

July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols Dead

Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek's Uhura Dead at 89

July 31, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Michael Keaton Says He's Never Seen a Full DC or Marvel Movie

Menu Shop Search Sale