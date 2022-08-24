Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Michelle Branch’s Domestic Assault Case Dropped

The singer-songwriter was arrested after allegedly slapping her estranged husband, Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch
Michelle Branch, photo via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 24, 2022 | 5:36pm ET

    Michelle Branch’s domestic assault case has been dismissed.

    The singer-songwriter was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault after allegedly slapping her estranged husband, Patrick Carney, on August 11th. The two apparently got into an argument after Branch learned about Carney’s infidelity.

    Now, the charge against Branch has been dropped “at the request of the state.”

    Following the arrest, Branch filed for divorce from Carney on August 15th, ending three years of marriage. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” she said in a statement. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

    Related Video

    Branch is set to release her new album, The Trouble with Fever, on September 16th. She’ll support it by embarking a brief US tour — tickets for which are available here.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel

Olivia Rodrigo Joins Billy Joel to Perform "Deja Vu" and "Uptown Girl": Watch

August 24, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne talked to horse

Ozzy Osbourne Swore Off Acid After Talking to a Horse for an Hour

August 24, 2022

2022 zona music festival lineup

2022 Zona Music Festival: Beach House, Portugal. the Man, and Bleachers Lead Lineup

August 24, 2022

joni mitchell honorary berklee doctorate college of music folk news

Joni Mitchell Receives Honorary Doctorate from Berklee: "My Mother Would Be Really Proud"

August 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Michelle Branch's Domestic Assault Case Dropped

Menu Shop Search Sale