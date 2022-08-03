Menu
Monica Lewinsky Calls Out Beyoncé Over “Partition” Reference After Ableism Controversy

On the hit, Beyoncé name-checked Lewinsky's late '90s affair with then-President Bill Clinton

Beyoncé (photo via Instagram) and Monica Lewinsky (photo by Steve Jurvetson)
August 3, 2022 | 12:32pm ET

    After learning Beyoncé would be removing an ableist slur from her new Renaissance cut “Heated,” Monica Lewinsky inserted herself into the conversation and called upon the artist to change a lyric from 2013’s “Partition.”

    “Uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition,” Lewinsky wrote in a tweet linking to an article about Beyoncé promising to replace the word “spaz” on “Heated.”

    “Partition” appears on Beyoncé’s 2013 self-titled album and references Lewinsky’s highly publicized affair in the late ’90s with then-President Bill Clinton when she was an intern at the White House. On the track, Beyoncé sings, “He popped all my buttons and he ripped my blouse/ He Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown.”

    Naturally, the Beyhive proceeded to swarm Lewinsky after spotting the tweet, with many questioning her timing. In one of the more civil exchanges, Lewinsky admitted she has never reached out to Beyoncé’s team about the lyric.

    However, Lewinsky did mention “Partition” in a 2014 essay she wrote for Vanity Fair. “Every day, it seems, my name shows up in an op-ed column or a press clip or two,” she wrote. “Miley Cyrus references me in her twerking stage act, Eminem raps about me, and Beyoncé’s latest hit gives me a shout-out. Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we’re verbing, I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d all on my gown,’ not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d.'”

    Others pointed out Lewinsky seems to consider song mentions as a badge of honor by calling herself a “rap song muse” in her Twitter bio, but the anti-bullying advocate explained self-deprecation was a coping mechanism to “find humor in painful/humiliating things.”

    “Heated” isn’t the only Renaissance song to undergo changes since its release. Beyoncé removed an interpolation of Kelis’ “Milkshake” from “Energy” after the latter artist expressed frustration about not being contacted about its use as a common courtesy.

