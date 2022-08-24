Gerard Way Rocks Cheerleading Outfit During My Chemical Romance Show in Nashville: Watch

To the delight of My Chemical Romance fans in Nashville, Gerard Way switched up from the emo uniform of skinny jeans and a t-shirt to a cheerleading outfit during the band’s concert at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, August 23rd. The show marked the third stop on the North American leg of MCR’s ongoing reunion tour. (Grab tickets to remaining dates here.)

Way has shared his perspective on gender identity in the past, so his sartorial choice hardly caught longtime followers of MCR off-guard. “I have always identified a fair amount with the female gender, and began at a certain point in MCR to express this through my look and performance style,” Way said during a 2014 Reddit AMA. “So it’s no surprise that all of my inspirations and style influences were pushing gender boundaries. [Freddie] Mercury, Bowie, Iggy, early glam, T-Rex. Masculinity to me has always made me feel like it wasn’t right for me.”

He also tweeted about switching perspectives “frequently” in lyrics the following year, and said that the newer songs he was writing “even switch gender.” So, it was nice to see the bandleader in his comfort zone while MCR tore through their comeback song “The Foundations of Decay” and reached into their deep catalog with hits like “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Helena,” and “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).”

Watch fan-shot footage of Gerard Way performing in his one-piece green and white cheerleading outfit below, followed by the full setlist.

MCR’s tour features subsequent stops in cities like Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and more. Be sure to read our review of the chaotic kickoff show in Oklahoma City — during which Way dressed up like the Joker. And grab your tickets to their upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

Setlist:

The Foundations of Decay

Boy Division

Our Lady of Sorrows

Give ‘Em Hell, Kid

House of Wolves

Summertime (Dedicated to Mikey Way’s wife and daughters)

Teenagers

Thank You for the Venom

I’m Not Okay (I Promise)

DESTROYA

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

The World Is Ugly (First performance since 2008 and live debut of the studio version)

This Is the Best Day Ever

Welcome to the Black Parade

Mama

Sleep

Famous Last Words

Helena

Vampire Money

Hang ‘Em High

The Kids from Yesterday