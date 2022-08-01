Mystikal was arrested and charged with first-degree rape in Ascension Parish, Louisiana on Sunday.

According to WAFB 9, the 51-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, is also facing felony charges of domestic abuse — strangulation and robbery, as well as misdemeanors charges of criminal damage and false imprisonment.

The alleged victim, who was treated at a local hospital, identified Mystikal as their assailant. Mystikal was subsequently arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday afternoon.

Mystikal has twice before been arrested for sexual assault. In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion and was sentenced to six years in prison. In 2017, he was again arrested for rape and was held in custody for nearly two years until he was able to post bond. The charge was later dropped due to a lack of evidence.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual abuse, contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.