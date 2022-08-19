Nathan Fielder’s The Rehearsal Renewed for Second Season

HBO is shelving a lot of its original content as of late, but fortunately those cost cutting measures won’t impact Nathan Fielder’s brilliant series, The Rehearsal.

Ahead of tonight’s season one finale, HBO has handed down a season two order for The Rehearsal. Not surprisingly, the network didn’t offer any sort of preview of what Fielder might have in story, because even they are in the dark.

“We have no idea where season 2 will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary pushing show from a truly singular talent,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, in a statement.

Advertisement

Related Video

In our review of the early episodes of The Rehearsal’s first season, Robert Ham said the show cemented Fielder’s status as a comic visionary. “There aren’t many shows, especially in the comedy world, taking the chances that The Rehearsal does,” Ham wrote. “Nor are they lucky enough to be led by someone like Fielder, a comic visionary who has, once again, turned a parody of reality TV into a brilliant dissection of human nature.” Read the full review here, and stay tuned for our reaction of tonight’s finale.