Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nathan Fielder’s The Rehearsal Renewed for Second Season

The season one finale airs tonight

The Rehearsal
The Rehearsal (HBO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 19, 2022 | 1:17pm ET

    HBO is shelving a lot of its original content as of late, but fortunately those cost cutting measures won’t impact Nathan Fielder’s brilliant series, The Rehearsal.

    Ahead of tonight’s season one finale, HBO has handed down a season two order for The Rehearsal. Not surprisingly, the network didn’t offer any sort of preview of what Fielder might have in story, because even they are in the dark.

    “We have no idea where season 2 will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary pushing show from a truly singular talent,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, in a statement.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In our review of the early episodes of The Rehearsal’s first season, Robert Ham said the show cemented Fielder’s status as a comic visionary. “There aren’t many shows, especially in the comedy world, taking the chances that The Rehearsal does,” Ham wrote. “Nor are they lucky enough to be led by someone like Fielder, a comic visionary who has, once again, turned a parody of reality TV into a brilliant dissection of human nature.” Read the full review here, and stay tuned for our reaction of tonight’s finale.

    The Rehearsal Season Two

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

John Mulaney with Conan O'Brien

New York Comedy Festival: John Mulaney, Conan O'Brien Lead 2022 Lineup

August 15, 2022

whoopi goldberg robin williams billy crystal farting war comedy comedians news claim to fame

Whoopi Goldberg Once Got in a Fart Contest with Billy Crystal and Robin Williams

August 8, 2022

tenacious d podcast kyle meredith with audible jack black kyle gass

Tenacious D's Jack Black and Kyle Gass on '90s Alt-Comedy and the Story of Their Career

August 5, 2022

Gabriel Iglesias tickets fluffy 2022 tour comedy dodger stadium

How to Get Tickets to Gabriel Iglesias' 2022 Tour

August 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal Renewed for Second Season

Menu Shop Search Sale