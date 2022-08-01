Of all the times to be visiting Montreal, this past weekend (July 29th-31st) was the one: not only was the annual comedy festival Just For Laughs wrapping up at various venues throughout the city, Osheaga Festival was making its grand return at the Parc Jean Drapeu for the first time since 2019. These events, along with near-perfect weather and a summertime spirit, saw thousands flocking to the city, with musicians, comedians, and lovers of both enjoying all that Montreal has to offer.

Osheaga is more than just a typical city festival — over the last several years, Osheaga has gotten all the more curated, with many festival exclusives, local favorites, and some undeniable stars gracing their many stages. This year, which marked the 15th anniversary of the festival, was no different, but there were a few caveats to booking an impressively deep lineup like Osheaga’s in 2022.

As usual, there were some cancellations; Foo Fighters were originally scheduled to headline both 2020’s edition (before the pandemic hit) and this year’s fest, but had to drop out after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins (they were replaced by hometown heroes Arcade Fire), and A$AP Rocky was originally set to headline Saturday, but was eventually replaced by Future.

Though there were a few lineup changes, Osheaga 2022 definitely exceeded expectations. From the festival’s layout and its conveniently-located Metro stops, to its unforgettable performances, this is a festival that seems to get better and better each year. Here are some standout themes and performances that we noticed at this year’s Osheaga Festival.