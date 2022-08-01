Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Osheaga Festival 2022 Recap: After Two Years Off, Arcade Fire, Dua Lipa, and More Heat Up Montreal

Osheaga's eclectic and diverse mix of artists made for an unforgettable weekend of music

Osheaga 2022 Recap
Dua Lipa (photo by Mark Horton/Getty Images), Arcade Fire (photo by Pat Beaudry for Osheaga), and Cordae (photo by Tim Snow for Osheaga)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 1, 2022 | 2:00pm ET

    Of all the times to be visiting Montreal, this past weekend (July 29th-31st) was the one: not only was the annual comedy festival Just For Laughs wrapping up at various venues throughout the city, Osheaga Festival was making its grand return at the Parc Jean Drapeu for the first time since 2019. These events, along with near-perfect weather and a summertime spirit, saw thousands flocking to the city, with musicians, comedians, and lovers of both enjoying all that Montreal has to offer.

    Osheaga is more than just a typical city festival — over the last several years, Osheaga has gotten all the more curated, with many festival exclusives, local favorites, and some undeniable stars gracing their many stages. This year, which marked the 15th anniversary of the festival, was no different, but there were a few caveats to booking an impressively deep lineup like Osheaga’s in 2022.

    As usual, there were some cancellations; Foo Fighters were originally scheduled to headline both 2020’s edition (before the pandemic hit) and this year’s fest, but had to drop out after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins (they were replaced by hometown heroes Arcade Fire), and A$AP Rocky was originally set to headline Saturday, but was eventually replaced by Future.

    Advertisement

    Though there were a few lineup changes, Osheaga 2022 definitely exceeded expectations. From the festival’s layout and its conveniently-located Metro stops, to its unforgettable performances, this is a festival that seems to get better and better each year. Here are some standout themes and performances that we noticed at this year’s Osheaga Festival.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

lollapalooza day three photos j cole turnstile dashboard confessional

Lollapalooza 2022 Day Three Recap and Photos: J. Cole, Turnstile, Dashboard Confessional & More

July 31, 2022

dua lipa muna wet leg lollapalooza 2022 photos photo gallery day 2 friday

Lollapalooza 2022 Day Two Recap and Photos: Dua Lipa, Wet Leg, MUNA & More

July 30, 2022

Lollapalooza Day 1 photos

Lollapalooza 2022 Day One Recap and Photos: Lil Baby, Tove Lo, & More

July 29, 2022

newport folk festival 2022 review photo gallery national joni mitchell paul simon

Newport Folk Festival 2022 Recap + Photo Gallery: A Weekend of Overwhelming Magic and Emotion

July 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Osheaga Festival 2022 Recap: After Two Years Off, Arcade Fire, Dua Lipa, and More Heat Up Montreal

Menu Shop Search Sale