Paul Rudd Joins Only Murders In the Building Season 3 Cast

After making a cameo at the end of its second season, Paul Rudd has officially joined the cast of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

“Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 — as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!” series co-creator John Hoffman said in a statement to Variety.

Only Murders in the Building follows three unlikely friends Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) who live in the same New York apartment building and share a love of true crime podcasts. When a murder goes down at the the trio’s address, they decide to start a podcast of their own. Ben, who we first met in the Season 2 finale, is a burgeoning stage actor who’s been cast in Charles’ new play, although the two butt heads. Without spoiling too much, things don’t go so well for Ben.

It’s unclear yet whether Rudd will reprise Ben as a guest star or a series regular, but what we do know for sure is that any screen time he shares with Martin and Short is bound to conjure plenty of laughs. Rudd’s casting in Only Murders also means he’ll be reunited with Gomez after appearing in 2016’s The Fundamentals of Caring together.

If you need some more Rudd content to tide you over until the as-yet-unannounced Only Murders Season 3 premiere, you can revisit our roundup of the SNL Five-Timers Club member’s best sketches. He also recently appeared in an episode of his pal Conan O’Brien’s Needs a Friend podcast, during which Rudd revived the duo’s iconic Mac and Me gag.