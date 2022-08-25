Menu
Phoebe Bridgers, Fred Durst, Snail Mail to Appear in A24 Horror Film I Saw the TV Glow

Justice Smith and Bridgette Lundy-Paine star

phoebe bridgers fred durst snail mail film a24 jane Schoenbrun
Phoebe Bridgers (photo via Getty), Fred Durst (photo by ECarterSterling), Snail Mail (photo via YouTube)
August 25, 2022 | 9:26am ET

    A24 is the indie kid’s film studio, so it makes sense that the company would enlist indie rock darlings Phoebe Bridgers and Snail Mail to appear in a movie. The artists will join Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst in I Saw the TV Glow, an upcoming horror film directed by Jane Schoenbrun.

    I Saw the TV Glow stars Justice Smith and Bridgette Lundy-Paine as two teenagers who are so obsessed with a scary TV show that they begin to question the boundary between TV and reality. While Durst and Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan will be seen as solo artists, Bridgers appears as part of Sloppy Jane, the project of Haley Dahl in which Bridgers used to play bass. Rounding out the musical side of the cast is metal act King Woman.

    “Just honored beyond belief to announce that I’m acting in the fucking genius Jane Schoenbrun’s new movie I Saw The TV Glow,” Jordan wrote on Instagram. Beyond these musical names, Helena Howard, Danielle Deadwyler, Amber Benson, Ian Foreman, Michael Maronna, Conner O’Malley, Emma Portner, and Danny Tamberelli also appear in the film, which recently wrapped production (per The Hollywood Reporter). Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree is producing the project alongside A24.

    Schoenbrun is no stranger to buzzy musical acts, as her 2021 debut We’re All Going to the World’s Fair boasted a soundtrack by Alex G.

    Snail Mail is gearing up for a run of shows with Turnstile and JPEGMAFIA (on sale now), while Bridgers has a few dates left in her “2022 Reunion Tour” (grab remaining tickets here). On the other hand, “personal health concerns” recently forced Durst to postpone Limp Bizkit’s UK/European tour.

