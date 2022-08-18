Plácido Domingo Linked to Alleged Sex Trafficking Ring in Argentina

Prosecutors in Argentina have linked the disgraced opera singer Plácido Domingo to a criminal ring that served as a front for sex trafficking.

While conducting 50 raids against the BA Group (which operates under the name Buenos Aires Yoga School), Argentinian authorities obtained a wiretap that allegedly captures Domingo making plans with members of the alleged criminal ring, reports La Nación. 19 people were arrested in the operation. Latin American TV channels have been airing excerpts of the audio recordings, the dates of which have not been made public.

In one of the recordings, a man who prosecutors have identified as Domingo is allegedly heard making plans for a sexual encounter with a woman named “Mendy.” He describes how he plans to leave dinner separately from his representatives in order to meet her. Another excerpt captures “Mendy” calling the alleged leader of the ring, Juan Percowicz, to boast about confirming plans with the man, whom she calls “Plácido.”

Since 2019, more than 20 women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Domingo. As a result, the 81-year-old Spanish tenor withdrew from the New York Metropolitan Opera and resigned from his position as general manager of the LA Opera. His name was also removed from the young artist early career program at the Washington National Opera in Washington, DC.