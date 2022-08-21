Police in Grant County, Washington believe they may have stopped a mass shooting Friday night (August 19th) during the Bass Canyon Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

The county sheriff’s department later identified the suspect as 31-year-old Jonathan R. Moody of Ephrata, a town about 100 miles east of Spokane. Witnesses said they saw Moody inhale an unknown substance or gas from a balloon inside his car before loading two 9mm pistols. With one pistol concealed in the rear of his waistband and the other in an outside-the-waistband holster, Moody then began approaching concertgoers, asking what time the concert ended and where people would be exiting the venue.

Venue security detained Moody; he was not trying to enter the festival and wasn’t wearing a wristband. After investigation, police arrested him on suspicion of one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon. He was then taken to the Grant County Jail.

Bass Canyon is a three-day EDM festival that concludes Sunday, August 21st. Its 2022 lineup included headliners Excision, Subtronics, and Woozi.

Earlier this month, a Lollapalooza security guard was arrested after allegedly faking a mass shooting threat in hopes of getting off work early.