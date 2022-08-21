Menu
Police Believe They Stopped Potential Mass Shooting at Bass Canyon EDM Festival

The suspect was carrying two 9mm pistols outside the Washington state festival

bass canyon festival potential mass shooting police may have stopped edm electronic dance music live news
Lollapalooza 2022, photo by Joshua Druding
August 21, 2022 | 1:41pm ET

    Police in Grant County, Washington believe they may have stopped a mass shooting Friday night (August 19th) during the Bass Canyon Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

    The county sheriff’s department later identified the suspect as 31-year-old Jonathan R. Moody of Ephrata, a town about 100 miles east of Spokane. Witnesses said they saw Moody inhale an unknown substance or gas from a balloon inside his car before loading two 9mm pistols. With one pistol concealed in the rear of his waistband and the other in an outside-the-waistband holster, Moody then began approaching concertgoers, asking what time the concert ended and where people would be exiting the venue.

    Venue security detained Moody; he was not trying to enter the festival and wasn’t wearing a wristband. After investigation, police arrested him on suspicion of one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon. He was then taken to the Grant County Jail.

    Related Video

    Bass Canyon is a three-day EDM festival that concludes Sunday, August 21st. Its 2022 lineup included headliners Excision, Subtronics, and Woozi.

    Earlier this month, a Lollapalooza security guard was arrested after allegedly faking a mass shooting threat in hopes of getting off work early.

