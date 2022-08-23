Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Invades Sin City with Mercyful Fate, Emperor, and More: Recap + Photos

With a new and larger venue at Resorts World, the 2022 edition of the Psycho Las Vegas festival took place this past weekend, serving up its most diverse lineup yet. The six stages offered something for everyone, and despite a few last-minute scheduling changes the festival once again went off without a hitch.

The festivities unofficially kicked off on Thursday (August 18th) with the annual Psycho Swim party, which brought many to the pool area to soak up the sun (and the beer) while watching Uniform, Starcrawler, Death Chant, Bridge City Sinners, Elders, and Eyehategod, before Midnight closed out the evening with one of their heaviest and most frantic sets in recent memory.

The festival got its official start on Friday (August 19th) and highlights throughout the day included Devil Master, Hippie Death Cult, Leather Lung, and King Woman. The main stage at the Event Center was nonstop metal with MGLA, Wolves in the Throne Room, and Carcass, before the one-two punch of Mayhem and headliner Emperor, both of whom packed the place. And despite not having guitarist Samoth (who was unable to enter the county due to visa issues), Emperor still rocked a set for the ages.

Day 2 was also action packed, with Blood Incantation, Belzebong, Rifflord, Boris, and Warthog all delivering the goods. Perhaps the sleeper set of the day came from Bombers, the Motorhead tribute band featuring Abbath on bass and vocals. The band brought the masses out to the pool, despite the still near 100 degree heat, for a fantastic set of Motörhead classics.

Over on the main stage, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony had the metalheads waving their hands in the air to “1st of tha Month,” before headliners Suicidal Tendencies took over, and had the audience crowd surfing and coming over the barricade.

There was a definite buzz in the air on Day 3, as those who had been there all weekend were more than ready for Mercyful Fate, who would headline the main stage. Before that happened, it was Belgium metallist Amenra who got the crowd on their feet for an intense set opening up the main stage. From there, it was Samael, Witch Mountain, The Body, and Cirith Ungol who kept the booze flowing and excitement building.

After an absolute blistering set from High on Fire, it was finally time for Mercyful Fate to hit the stage. The legendary band, led by King Diamond, was making its first US appearance in more than 20 years, and did not disappoint. By the time it was all said and done, the masses of people poured out of the Event Center and into the casino — hot, sweaty, and satisfied.

The 2022 version of Psycho Las Vegas seemed like it was nothing short of a total success, and we can’t wait to see what the festival has up its sleeve for 2023.

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Photo Gallery (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Photos by Raymond Ahner (@raymond_ahner).