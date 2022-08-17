Menu
Radiate Positivity with Our New T-Shirt and Crop Top Designs for Charity

Our latest apparel design will help make any day a sunny one

radiate positivity t-shirt consequence store shop bonnaroo
Consequence Staff
August 17, 2022 | 11:05am ET

    Last year, Consequence released our “Radiate Positivity” benefit T-shirt in support of Hurricane Ida relief. Now, we’re keeping the positive vibes flowing with our latest “Radiate Positivity” apparel designs.

    Featuring the “Radiate Positivity” slogan alongside a group of dancers grooving under happy flowers, this feel-good design is available on both unisex T-shirts and crop tops. The tees come in heather blue, heather dust heather prism ice blue, and heather mint colors, while the crops are printed on a crisp white top. They’re all available now at the Consequence Shop or via the Buy-Now buttons below.

    To make sure these designs represent something we do more than just something we wear, a portion of proceeds from all sales will go towards Musicians Without Borders. For over 20 years, Musicians Without Borders has focused on using music as a vehicle for social change. They’ve worked with people and communities across the world that are affected by war and displacement, using the power of music to bridge divides and heal the wounds of conflict.

    So make any day a sunny one and help spread good energy around the world by picking up the new “Radiate Positivity” T-shirts and crop tops now at Consequence Shop.

