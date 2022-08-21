Robert Fripp and Toyah Do It All for the “Nookie” with Limp Bizkit Cover: Watch

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox keep the fun going with a cover of Limp Bizkit’s “Nookie” in the latest edition of their “Sunday Lunch” series.

The King Crimson guitarist and his singer wife are perhaps honoring Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, who celebrated his 52nd birthday on Saturday (August 20th), or else they’re just being their usual frisky selves with the risqué performance.

Toyah is wearing a sheer blouse with black pasties, while Robert is sporting a shimmery sideways baseball cap as they deliver the nu-metal anthem. Behind them, a sign on their kitchen cabinet reads “Fripp = Nookie.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The couple’s recent “Sunday Lunch” performances have included Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” Slipknot’s “Psychosocial,” Rammstein’s “Kein Lust,” and Foo Fighters’ “All My Life.”

Next year, Robert and Toyah will embark on a “Sunday Lunch” tour, although no dates or venues have been announced yet. In the meantime, Robert will join embark on North American speaking tour next month with his producer and manager, David Singleton (with tickets available here), while Toyah will support Billy Idol for a string of UK dates (tickets here).

Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox perform Limp Bizkit’s “Nookie” in the video below.