Robert Plant has once again shot down the idea of a Led Zeppelin reunion.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the legendary singer blew off the idea, responding to a remark suggesting that “plenty of fans would love” to hear him sing with Led Zeppelin again.

“Going back to the font to get some kind of massive applause — it doesn’t really satisfy my need to be stimulated,” Plant said.

This follows his comment last year suggesting that bands who stay together too long look “sadly decrepit” onstage. That said, in the new interview he’s a little more kind toward fellow classic rock acts who are still touring. “I know there are people from my generation who don’t want to stay home and so they go out and play,” he remarked. “If they’re enjoying it and doing what they need to do to pass the days, then that’s their business, really.

Elsewhere in the L.A. Times piece, he also discussed how his voice has aged and how he had abandoned his famous falsetto. Despite singing in a lower register nowadays, he recalled a performance of “Immigrant Song” three years ago where his falsetto made a surprise return.

“I was playing in Reykjavík, in Iceland, about three years ago, just before COVID,” Plant said. “It was Midsummer Night and there was a festival, and I got my band and I said, ‘OK, let’s do “Immigrant Song.” They’d never done it before. We just hit it, and bang — there it was. I thought, ‘Oh, I didn’t think I could still do that.'”

As for vocal practice before a show, Plant said he simply goes out and sings. Here, he slips in a wry dig at Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, who apparently belts it out backstage before a gig.

“I just go out and sing,” Plant said. “I know a guy from a famous band… he’s gonna pour some sugar on me or something — who creates a complete hullabaloo backstage. I was back there one time and he was making such a bloody noise. I said, ‘Why are you doing that?’ He said, ‘I’m warming up.’ I said, ‘Well, you won’t have anything left by the time you get there.'”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are currently on tour supporting their new collaborative album Raise the Roof. The jaunt continues Saturday night (August 20th) in Stateline, Nevada. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.