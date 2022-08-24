Sabrina Carpenter on Channeling Vulnerability and Her Influences on New Album Emails I Can’t Send

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Sabrina Carpenter joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Emails I Can’t Send, an album that reflects the artist’s emotional trauma (and drama) of the last few years.

Advertisement

Related Video

The actress/musician discusses the journey to allowing herself to be more publicly vulnerable; the press and rumors behind “Because I Liked a Boy”; and channeling influences like Alanis Morrissette, Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, Ani DiFranco, and Carole King on the tracks.

Carpenter also tells us about how switching record labels might have allowed for more freedom, starting a production company during the pandemic, and working with a tiger in one of her latest videos.

Listen to Sabrina Carpenter discuss Emails I Can’t Send and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or via the YouTube player below. When you’re done, make sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date on all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.