Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter on Channeling Vulnerability and Her Influences on New Album Emails I Can’t Send

The actress/musician channels Alanis Morrissette, Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, Ani DiFranco, and Carole King

kyle meredith sabrina carpenter
Kyle Meredith with Sabrina Carpenter, photo by Vince Aung
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
August 24, 2022 | 9:15am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Sabrina Carpenter joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Emails I Can’t Send, an album that reflects the artist’s emotional trauma (and drama) of the last few years.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The actress/musician discusses the journey to allowing herself to be more publicly vulnerable; the press and rumors behind “Because I Liked a Boy”; and channeling influences like Alanis Morrissette, Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, Ani DiFranco, and Carole King on the tracks.

    Carpenter also tells us about how switching record labels might have allowed for more freedom, starting a production company during the pandemic, and working with a tiger in one of her latest videos. 

    Listen to Sabrina Carpenter discuss Emails I Can’t Send and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or via the YouTube player below. When you’re done, make sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date on all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

duran duran kyle meredith with rock and roll hall of fame photo by John Swannell

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction and 40 Years of Rio

August 22, 2022

Interpol the other side of make believePaul Banks Kyle Meredith

Interpol’s Paul Banks on The Other Side of Make Believe, Fables, and Conspiracies

August 19, 2022

Steve Howey Kyle Meredith

Steve Howey on Day Shift’s Vampires, True Lies, and Shameless

August 17, 2022

louise park veruca salt but i love you without mascara kyle meredith with podcast interview

Veruca Salt’s Louise Post on Rediscovered Demos, Upcoming Solo LP, and Making Her Kid Listen to Nirvana

August 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sabrina Carpenter on Channeling Vulnerability and Her Influences on New Album Emails I Can't Send

Menu Shop Search Sale