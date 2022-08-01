Sarah Drew on Apple TV+’s Amber Brown, Grey’s Anatomy, Daria, and More

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Sarah Drew sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Apple TV+’s adaptation of Amber Brown, a new show based on the series of realistic fiction books for children.

Drew, who plays the mother character, discusses the themes of kindness, the many different ways to make a family, and the complications of loving someone. The actress also talks about the show’s soundtrack (which includes Wilco and Tai Verdes) and her own love of musicals growing up.

She also dives into her work as Stacy Rowe in MTV’s Daria, her more recent role in Cruel Summer, and keeping the door open for her Dr. April Kepner character to return in Grey’s Anatomy.

Listen to Sarah Drew talk about Amber Brown and more above, or via the YouTube player below.