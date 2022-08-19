Menu
SEVENTEEN Nail Fiery Performance of "HOT" on Kimmel: Watch

A cut from their last album, Face the Sun

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
August 19, 2022 | 9:52am ET

    SEVENTEEN swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, August 18th, to perform “HOT,” a cut from their album Face the Sun. Watch a replay of the performance below.

    Although we wouldn’t expect anything less, SEVENTEEN certainly brought the heat. With various volcanic and flame-related imagery projected on the screen behind them, the group had the crowd mesmerized with their precise choreography — not even an arm sling from a recent elbow surgery kept Jeonghan from nailing each step. Check out the band’s performance of “HOT” below.

    If you’re wondering the whereabouts of SEVENTEEN member Dino, the rapper was forced to miss the Kimmel performance after testing positive for COVID-19. “He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat and has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment, away from the other members,” the group’s management company Pledis Entertainment said a statement.

    Back in May, SEVENTEEN broke down Face the Sun for Consequence track-by-track. They also have a few dates left on their “BE THE SUN” tour; find remaining tickets here.

SEVENTEEN Nail Fiery Performance of "HOT" on Kimmel: Watch

