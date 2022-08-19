Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Silversun Pickups Break Down New Album Physical Thrills Track by Track: Exclusive

Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger share the stories behind each song on the follow-up to 2019’s Widow’s Weeds

silversun pickups physical thrills track by track breakdown album stream
Silversun Pickups Track by Track, photo by Claire Marie Vogel
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 19, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Track by Track is a recurring feature series giving artists the platform to break down every song on their newest release. In this latest edition, Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger of Silversun Pickups open up about the band’s new album, Physical Thrills.

    Silversun Pickups have released their seventh studio album, Physical Thrills, today (August 19th). Helmed by legendary producer Butch Vig (Nirvana, Garbage), the new LP sees the veteran quartet finding new avenues to push the envelope within their well-established sound.

    The record feels universally current, bringing forth feelings of isolation. The unrelenting, driving beat of “Hereafter (Way After)” walks the line between the intense yet delicate state of the world, depicting the paradoxical bittersweetness that comes with significant change.

    Advertisement

    “It’s about the push-pull of all the things you are going through, and that you have so much time to think about,” lead vocalist Brian Aubert tells Consequence. “The world and the stuff that’s good about it, the stuff that’s dark about it.”

    Still, in the presence of universally felt themes, Physical Thrills is also largely intimate. “Quicksand” takes a magnifying glass to his relationship with Aubert’s late father.

    “I’m still dealing with it, and I’m not sure what the outcome of it all is. But no matter what, he is no longer around, he’s gone and passed away,” says Aubert. “This is a song I’ve had for a while, and I knew this was the time and record that I really, really wanted it on, and I knew it would end it and I knew it would be really sparse.”

    Advertisement

    Physical Thrills captures precious vignettes in time and fully embraces every ebb and flow that each moment brings. Listen to the album and read about the inspiration behind each track on the record below.

    Silversun Pickups are currently on the road in support of Physical Thrills; grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

LIVE RAFF LOVE ACT I raffaella

Raffaella Breaks Down New EP LIVE, RAFF, LOVE (ACT I) Track by Track: Exclusive

August 12, 2022

lauv all 4 nothing

LAUV Breaks Down New Album All 4 Nothing Track by Track: Exclusive

August 5, 2022

The Interrupters In The Wild

The Interrupters Break Down New Album In The Wild Track by Track: Exclusive

August 5, 2022

DPR Ian Moodswings In To Order

DPR Ian Breaks Down New Album Moodswings In To Order Track by Track: Exclusive

July 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Silversun Pickups Break Down New Album Physical Thrills Track by Track: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale