Slipknot have unveiled the music video for their new song “Yen,” featuring both a masked and unmasked Corey Taylor.

The eerie clip comes ahead of the band’s forthcoming album THE END, SO FAR and fall Knotfest Roadshow tour. The outing launches September 20th in Nashville and runs through October 7th in Irvine, California. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

“Yen” is the latest single from the aforementioned album, and the band’s own M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan directed the music video, which is as demented as it is decadent. Cutup vignettes of gothic imagery and psychedelic horror are mashed up to create a nightmarish seven-minute sequence. Clown makes prominent use of Slipknot’s primary colors, red and black, to add an unsettling visual atmosphere.

One notable tidbit is the appearance of Corey Taylor both masked and unmasked. While we’ve seen the frontman mask-less in a Slipknot video before (“Snuff”), he’s rarely sported both looks in the same clip. Here he wears the current generation mask — icy with empty eyes — as well as more regal, clean-cut costuming, with his face fully exposed.

You can pre-order THE END, SO FAR ahead of its September 30th release here. Watch the clip for “Yen” below.