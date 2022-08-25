Welcome to Doggyland: Snoop Dogg Launches Animated Children’s Series

Snoop Dogg has lent some hip-hop authenticity to the world of children’s entertainment with his new animated series titled Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes.

Starring the Doggfather himself as Bow Wizzle, Doggyland gives a hip-hop spin to popular children’s songs like “Wheels on the Bus” and “Head Shoulders Knees & Toes” while also promoting important lessons with other songs like “Everyone Is Different” and “Sharing Is Caring.”

Watch the first four episodes below.

“As a father, grandfather, and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children,” Snoop Dogg said about the children’s series in a statement. “We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it.”

The 50-year-old multi-hyphenate continued, “I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters.”

Doggyland was co-created by Snoop Dogg with R&B artist October London and Hip Hop Harry creator Claude Brooks. It appears to be titled after the rapper’s song of the same name from his 1996 album Tha Doggfather. New episodes will premiere on YouTube and YouTube Kids on Tuesdays.

Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg launched his own breakfast cereal called Snoop Loopz and co-starred in Jamie Foxx’s vampire hunter movie Day Shift. On the music front, he teamed up with BTS on Benny Blanco’s “Bad Decisions.”