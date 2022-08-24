Soccer Mommy Rocks Out to “Shotgun” and “Feel It All the Time” on Kimmel: Watch

Soccer Mommy swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, August 23rd, to perform “Shotgun,” and “Feel It All the Time,” two singles off her new album Sometimes, Forever.

Introduced by the night’s guest host, New Girl star Lamorne Morris, Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison took the Kimmel stage backed by her band, a few bouquets of balloons, and plenty of hot-pink flood lighting, calling to mind the childlike bedroom featured in her “Shotgun” music video. Aside from the minimal stage decor, Allison looked like the coolest girl-next-door, dressed in a pleated skirt, t-shirt, and combat boots reminiscent of your favorite female lead of a ’90s teen sitcom. It’s also easy to tell Allison’s vocals were undoctored throughout the performance, only endearing her to us more.

Watch Soccer Mommy perform “Shotgun” and “Feel It All the Time” below.

Produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, Sometimes, Forever features the singles “Shotgun,” “Unholy Affliction,” “Bones,” and “newdemo” (and don’t forget the Simlish version of “Shotgun”). We caught up with Soccer Mommy shortly before the release of the album — revisit that interview here.

The artist has a whole slew of tour dates scheduled for the rest of the year, and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.