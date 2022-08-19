Sparta Announce New Self-Titled Album, Share “Mind Over Matter” and “Spiders”: Stream

Jim Ward has a new Sparta album on the way. The self-titled project arrives in full on October 14th, while the first single “Mind Over Matter” and its B-side, “Spiders,” are out now.

Forged in the aftermath of Ward’s other band At the Drive-In way back in 2001, Sparta were long overdue for an eponymous album. In a press release, Ward described the record (and its name) as a “fresh slate.” “This new record is a starting point for the band, with absolute love and respect for the last 20 years — it was time to scrap some things, release some baggage and forge a new path,” the singer-guitarist said.

He continued, “(Bassist/percussionist) Matt and I have a clear vision for the future and it starts now. We recorded a Sparta record with an ensemble of friends, new and old alike, and couldn’t be happier — there is so much love on this thing and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Pre-orders for the project are ongoing, and its artwork and tracklist are available below.

Ward’s positive attitude is clear in “Mind Over Matter,” as the singer repeats, “Anybody can do anything.” The artist described it as “a spitfire of a riff that screamed hope and possibilities — the music directed the lyrics and I wrote about anybody being able to do anything, hope grown from love — a direct call to myself to write about and sing about the good things in life,” adding that “the extremely talented Kayleigh Goldsworthy added harmonies and sealed the vibe — one of my favorites from this album.” Meanwhile, Angelica Garcia joins Ward for “Spiders,” a slower, piano-heavy epic. Listen to both songs below.

Sparta follows the band’s 2020 album Trust the River, while Ward released the solo album Daggers in 2021. Later this month, Sparta will join The Get Up Kids on tour as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Four Minute Mile. Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Sparta Artwork:

Sparta Tracklist:

01. Kill the Man Eat the Man

02. It Goes

03. Three Rivers

04. Hello Rabbit

05. Slip Away

06. Just Wait

07. Until the Kingdom Comes

08. Mind Over Matter

09. Dark Red Quicksand

10. Carry On

11. Spiders

12. True to Form