Spoon’s Kill the Moonlight Turns 20: Britt Daniel on Making the Record “As Gnarly as Possible”

Britt Daniel doesn’t like to sit too long with any of his records. Throughout his career, he’s challenged the songwriting on whatever his last project was to push his latest work in new directions. So it’s not terribly surprising that despite the landmark status of both Spoon’s Kill the Moonlight and Divine Fits’ A Thing Called Divine Fits, plans to mark their respective anniversaries this month are minimal.

Both albums are being given the commemorative reissue treatment: Kill the Moonlight will be pressed on white vinyl (out September 9th) for its 20th anniversary as part of Matador’s Revisionist History catalog series. Meanwhile, A Thing Called Divine Fits has a 10th anniversary release out from Bandbox featuring yellow vinyl, a 16-page zine, a track-by-track guide, and the first interview with the full band (Wolf Parade’s Dan Boeckner, current Spoon member Alex Fischel, and New Bomb Turks/Operators’ Sam Brown) in nine years.

Those are no small stakes, but would it not be nice if these LPs — so beloved by fans — were celebrated in some larger context? Perhaps a more in-depth reissue like Spoon did for Gimme Fiction? Or (be still my heart) a Divine Fits reunion show?

Well, expect none of that for now. Daniel and Spoon are currently focused on their latest masterpiece, Lucifer on the Sofa, and gearing up for their co-headlining “Lights, Camera, Factions” tour with Interpol (tickets for which can be found here). And frankly, that’s perfectly fine with us: Why spend time living in the past when the now is so exciting?

Still, when we spoke with Daniel ahead of Lucifer on the Sofa’s release earlier this year, we couldn’t help but ask him a few questions about Kill the Moonlight and Divine Fits. He reflected on the similar circumstances behind creating LotS and KtM, the possibility of Divine Fits reactivating, and dreams of a rarities collection.