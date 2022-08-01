Menu
Immersive Squid Game Experience Launching in the US and UK

Without the actual dying part

squid game immersive experience real life immersive gamebox
Photo courtesy of Immersive Gamebox
August 1, 2022 | 4:52pm ET

    In case Netflix’s upcoming Squid Game reality series wasn’t enough for you, an immersive experience approved by the streamer will be launching in the US and UK in September.

    Brought to you by interactive gaming and technology company Immersive Gamebox, the multiplayer experience will feature all six challenges from the show, including Red Light, Green Light; Dalgona, and of course, Squid Game itself. Each lost challenge results in the loss of a virtual life, while a win earns virtual money in the piggy bank.

    Two to six people will be able to play at a time. The experience will take place in the company’s “Gameboxes,” using touch screens and motion sensing technology.

    Immersive Gamebox’s Squid Game experience launches on September 21st in nine US locations, including Manhattan’s Lower East Side; Rancho Cucamonga, California; Denver; Dallas; San Antonio, and more. It’ll launch in four UK cities including London Southbank and Manchester Arndale. Grab your spot here.

    As for the aforementioned reality series, it’s called Squid Game: The Challenge and will include 456 players — just like the original show; casting is now open. Meanwhile, Season 2 of Squid Game is in early stages of filming, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has a project nicknamed Killing Old People Club in the works, too.

