St. Vincent Covers Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” During Colbert Residency: Watch

As part of her week-long residency on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, St. Vincent joined in-house band Stay Human for a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s classic “Dreams.”
With help from Stay Human, St. Vincent turned the track into a grooving, upbeat delight complete with a horn section as she sang, “Oh, thunder always happens when it’s raining/ Players only love you when they’re playin’/ Say, women, they will come and they will go/ When the rain washes you clean, you’ll know/ You’ll know.”
Elsewhere during the residency,Stephen Colbert publicly lobbied the Dallas Cowboys to let St. Vincent sing the national anthem at a home game. “Cowboys, you’re passing up an enormous opportunity here,” he said when the Dallas native informed him that she’d never gotten the chance to perform at AT&T Stadium before kick-off.
The singer’s residency on The Late Show is meant to be the first of many, with James Taylor and Joe Walsh of the Eagles slated for their own five-day stints in the coming weeks.
Up next, St. Vincent resumes touring in September with a series of shows on Roxy Music’s 50th anniversary tour. She’ll also support Red Hot Chili Peppers during the Boston stop of their star-studded trek across North America.
Most recently, she contributed a cover of “Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. to the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru.