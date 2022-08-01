Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

St. Vincent Covers Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” During Colbert Residency: Watch

Annie Clark sat in with in-house band Stay Human for the entire week

st vincent the late show with stephen colbert fleetwood mac dreams cover watch
St Vincent on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 1, 2022 | 9:50am ET

    As part of her week-long residency on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, St. Vincent joined in-house band Stay Human for a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s classic “Dreams.”

    With help from Stay Human, St. Vincent turned the track into a grooving, upbeat delight complete with a horn section as she sang, “Oh, thunder always happens when it’s raining/ Players only love you when they’re playin’/ Say, women, they will come and they will go/ When the rain washes you clean, you’ll know/ You’ll know.”

    Elsewhere during the residency,Stephen Colbert publicly lobbied the Dallas Cowboys to let St. Vincent sing the national anthem at a home game. “Cowboys, you’re passing up an enormous opportunity here,” he said when the Dallas native informed him that she’d never gotten the chance to perform at AT&T Stadium before kick-off.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The singer’s residency on The Late Show is meant to be the first of many, with James Taylor and Joe Walsh of the Eagles slated for their own five-day stints in the coming weeks.

    Up next, St. Vincent resumes touring in September with a series of shows on Roxy Music’s 50th anniversary tour. She’ll also support Red Hot Chili Peppers during the Boston stop of their star-studded trek across North America.

    Most recently, she contributed a cover of “Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. to the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

    Advertisement

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kiss peter criss john 5 birthday

Rob Zombie Brings Original KISS Drummer Peter Criss Onstage to Sing "Happy Birthday" to John 5: Watch

August 1, 2022

Ann Wilson review

Ann Wilson Sings Her Heart Out on Solo Tour: Recap, Photos + Video

August 1, 2022

travis scott las vegas residency road to utopia zoul nightclub resort worlds dates tickets hip hop

Travis Scott Announces "Road to Utopia" Las Vegas Residency

August 1, 2022

beyonce ableist slur heated lyric

Beyoncé to Remove Ableist Slur from "Heated" After Backlash

August 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

St. Vincent Covers Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" During Colbert Residency: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale