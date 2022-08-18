Stanning BTS: “Bad Decisions,” Jungkook’s PhotoFolio, BTS Vlogs, and More

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

Even though Kayla and Bethany are still recovering from the sheer power of HOBIPALOOZA, the BTS news never stops!

In a rare post-hiatus release, BTS’ “Bad Decisions” collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dog has finally been released! Members of BTS have also been releasing personal vlogs, capturing their travels, interests, and daily lives.

Kayla and Bethany also revisit j-hope’s Jack in the Box, dissecting the music video for “Arson.” Finally, the duo touch on PhotoFolio, an upcoming photo series from Jungkook.

Listen to the host’s recap Benny Blanco, Snoop Dog, and BTS’ “Bad Decisions,” the member’s vlogs, and more above, and then be sure to like, review, and subscribe to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. You can also show your Iconic status by snagging the Stanning BTS Iconic ARMY T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two new colors!

Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association is August’s charity of the month. Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association is a civil association established in 1961 by broadcasting companies, newspaper companies, and social organizations to help our neighbors who are suffering from unexpected disasters. The organization takes prompt and professional relief responses in disasters by establishing cooperative networks with central government agencies, local governments, major corporations, and media outlets.