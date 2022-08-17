Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Steve Howey on Day Shift’s Vampires, True Lies, and Shameless

The actor talks about the Netflix vampire movie and taking on one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous roles

Steve Howey Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Steve Howey, photo courtesy of Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
August 17, 2022 | 10:17am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Steve Howey talks about his role in the new Netflix film Day Shift on the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With... The film, which takes place in a vampire-infested Los Angeles, also stars Jamie Fox, Snoop Dogg (in a cowboy hat), Dave Franco, Karla Souza, and Meagan Good and takes place in a vampire-infested Los Angeles.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The actor discusses the insane action sequences and what its like working with J.J Perry (a former stuntman-turned-director). He also touches on coming up with an Armenian accent and how the movie is a throwback to the 80s and 90s funny action movies.

    Howey also tells us about his upcoming role in the TV adaptation of True Lies, where he plays the role originally held by Arnold Schwarzenegger, and keeping up with his Shameless castmates.

    Listen to Steve Howey discuss Day ShiftShameless, and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or via the YouTube player below. When you’re done, make sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and can keep up to date on all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

louise park veruca salt but i love you without mascara kyle meredith with podcast interview

Veruca Salt’s Louise Post on Rediscovered Demos, Upcoming Solo LP, and Making Her Kid Listen to Nirvana

August 15, 2022

vera farmiga cherry jones five days at memorial apple tv kyle meredith with podcast

Vera Farmiga and Cherry Jones on Faith, Sympathy, and Five Days at Memorial

August 12, 2022

kyle meredith with goo goo dolls chaos in bloom

Goo Goo Dolls on TikTok Culture and Rediscovering the Band's '90s Angst

August 10, 2022

kyle meredith with kate siegel fall of the house of usher time traveler's wife

Kate Siegel on Her Warmup Music for Midnight Mass and The Time Traveler’s Wife

August 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Steve Howey on Day Shift’s Vampires, True Lies, and Shameless

Menu Shop Search Sale