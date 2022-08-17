Steve Howey on Day Shift’s Vampires, True Lies, and Shameless

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Steve Howey talks about his role in the new Netflix film Day Shift on the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With... The film, which takes place in a vampire-infested Los Angeles, also stars Jamie Fox, Snoop Dogg (in a cowboy hat), Dave Franco, Karla Souza, and Meagan Good and takes place in a vampire-infested Los Angeles.

The actor discusses the insane action sequences and what its like working with J.J Perry (a former stuntman-turned-director). He also touches on coming up with an Armenian accent and how the movie is a throwback to the 80s and 90s funny action movies.

Howey also tells us about his upcoming role in the TV adaptation of True Lies, where he plays the role originally held by Arnold Schwarzenegger, and keeping up with his Shameless castmates.

