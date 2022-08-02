Steve Lacy Announces “Give You the World” North American 2022 Tour Dates

Steve Lacy is bringing Gemini Rights to a city near you. The musician has today announced his “Give You the World Tour,” with dates scheduled to go down in North America through Fall 2022.

Lacy will kick things off on October 2nd in Denver. The 27-date trek will then take the Internet guitarist through the US and Canada — making stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle, and more — before wrapping up with a grand hometown finale at Los Angeles’ storied Greek Theatre.

General on-sale for Lacy’s “Give You the World Tour” begins this Friday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. local; head to Ticketmaster for yours, and check out the itinerary below.

Gemini Rights, which includes the singles “Bad Habit” and “Mercury,” is the follow-up to Lacy’s 2019 solo debut Apollo XXI.

Steve Lacy 2022 Tour:

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/06 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

10/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic

10/25 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

10/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

11/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/10 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blue

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre