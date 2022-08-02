Steve Lacy Announces “Give You the World” North American 2022 Tour Dates

Steve Lacy is bringing Gemini Rights to a city near you. The musician has today announced his “Give You the World Tour,” with dates scheduled to go down in North America through Fall 2022.
Lacy will kick things off on October 2nd in Denver. The 27-date trek will then take the Internet guitarist through the US and Canada — making stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle, and more — before wrapping up with a grand hometown finale at Los Angeles’ storied Greek Theatre.
General on-sale for Lacy’s “Give You the World Tour” begins this Friday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. local; head to Ticketmaster for yours, and check out the itinerary below.
Gemini Rights, which includes the singles “Bad Habit” and “Mercury,” is the follow-up to Lacy’s 2019 solo debut Apollo XXI.
Steve Lacy 2022 Tour:
10/02 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
10/06 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
10/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic
10/25 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
10/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
11/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/10 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blue
11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre