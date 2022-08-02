Menu
Steve Lacy Announces “Give You the World” North American 2022 Tour Dates

Backing his new album Gemini Rights

Steve Lacy, photo by Julian Klincewicz
August 2, 2022 | 4:29pm ET

    Steve Lacy is bringing Gemini Rights to a city near you. The musician has today announced his “Give You the World Tour,” with dates scheduled to go down in North America through Fall 2022.

    Lacy will kick things off on October 2nd in Denver. The 27-date trek will then take the Internet guitarist through the US and Canada — making stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle, and more — before wrapping up with a grand hometown finale at Los Angeles’ storied Greek Theatre.

    General on-sale for Lacy’s “Give You the World Tour” begins this Friday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. local; head to Ticketmaster for yours, and check out the itinerary below.

    Gemini Rights, which includes the singles “Bad Habit” and “Mercury,” is the follow-up to Lacy’s 2019 solo debut Apollo XXI.

    Steve Lacy 2022 Tour:
    10/02 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    10/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    10/05 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
    10/06 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
    10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    10/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
    10/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    10/15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    10/17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    10/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
    10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
    10/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic
    10/25 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    10/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    10/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
    10/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
    11/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    11/04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    11/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    11/10 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blue
    11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

