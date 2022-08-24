Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Filed for Divorce Because He Wanted Another Dog: Report

Before you think about bringing another pet into the family despite your partner’s wishes, think again. Sylvester Stallone’s wife, model Jennifer Flavin, reportedly filed for divorce after the couple disagreed over whether or not to get a new dog.

TMZ reports that Stallone wanted to adopt a Rottweiler to help protect their family, but Flavin wasn’t into the idea — spurring a heated argument earlier this summer that apparently brought up a number of other issues between the couple. Sources told TMZ “none of those issues appeared to be marriage-enders,” although we think the timing is a little too convenient. Regardless, Stallone persisted and adopted a Rottweiler anyway.

The pup, Dwight, shares a first name with Stallone’s character on the upcoming Paramount+ crime drama series Tulsa King. Sources insist that the actor felt he and Flavin could’ve worked out their differences, but now that the divorce is under way, he seems to be really leaning into the new dog dad lifestyle. On August 5th, he shared an Instagram post dedicated to Dwight, captioned: “So incredibly happy with my newly acquired four legged friend ‘DWIGHT’ my characters name from the Series, keep punching and keep barking !!! Thank you very much to Trainer and breeder Dave Smith and his wonderful wife !!!” Another Instagram post arrived three days later, captioned: “‘DWIGHT’ Definitely a true friend! KeepPunching And Keep barking!”

That all seems perfectly innocent, but it seemed suspicious after Flavin shared a photo August 10th of her with the couple’s three daughters. “These girls are my priority,” she wrote. “Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.” That number feels very specific!

As a final nail in the coffin: Earlier this week, Daily Mail shared a photo indicating that Stallone had gotten his bicep portrait tattoo of Flavin covered up with a portrait of Butkus, the bullmastiff who appeared alongside Stallone in the first two Rocky films. So, the lesson we’ve learned today is: It ain’t about how hard you hit, it’s about how good of a tattoo artist you have. See the posts below.

This isn’t the only sketchy buzz around Stallone’s name recently. Back in December, an eyebrow-raising selfie prompted followers to believe he may be a believer in the alt-right conspiracy movement QAnon. This summer, he was among a list of celebrities accused of massive water restriction violations in Southern California, meaning he had overstepped his monthly water budget by at least 150% no less than four times since the end of last year. You can catch him in Tulsa King, his first-ever recurring TV role, November 13th on Paramount+.