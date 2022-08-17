Menu
How to Stream Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Online

Tune in September 3rd to celebrate the late drummer

taylor hawkins tribute concert how to stream online rock music foo fighters music news
Taylor Hawkins, photo by Andrew Ogilvy
August 17, 2022 | 5:45pm ET

    If you, like many of us here at Consequence, are already devastated that you won’t be able to attend one of Foo Fightersupcoming tribute concerts in honor of the late Taylor Hawkins next month, don’t fret: The band will be livestreaming the event from Wembley Stadium on September 3rd, so you don’t have to trek out to London or Los Angeles in order to properly celebrate one of the most-loved — and most-loving — drummers in rock music.

    Read on for all the details about how to stream Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert below.

    What Is the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert?

    The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is a star-studded live music event memorializing the late Foo Fighters drummer, who tragically died at age 50 in March. With the blessing of the Hawkins family, the surviving Foos will be headlining the two concerts on September 3rd in London and on September 27th in Los Angeles.

    Is Anyone Else Besides Foo Fighters Performing at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert?

    Both concerts will feature guest performances from just a small portion of the musicians Hawkins has inspired, including RUSH’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet Grohl, Hawkins’ son Shane Hawkins, and many more. Keep scrolling to see the full lineup posters below.

    Where Can I Livestream the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert?

    You can watch the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert go down live on Paramount+ in the US, Pluto TV internationally, or on MTV Brand YouTube channels globally. Tune in Saturday, September 3rd at 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. BST.

    Will the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Be Available to Watch On-Demand?

    If you can’t catch the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert live, Paramount+ will also stream it on demand globally afterwards on September 3rd. Pluto TV and MTV TV VOD will also stream it on demand beginning the week of September 5th.

    Will the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Benefit Charity?

    Tickets and merchandise sales from both Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit Music Support and MusiCares per the Hawkins family’s request, but if you’re watching remotely, you can donate via both organizations’ websites in his honor.

