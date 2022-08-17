Millions of Foo Fighters fans across the globe (including yours truly) wish they could be in attendance for the band’s upcoming tribute concert honoring Taylor Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3rd. Fortunately, the band has now announced plans to stream the concert live.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. BST, there will be live television coverage of the concert in the US on Paramount+ and internationally on Pluto TV. Additionally, a global livestream will be shown on MTV’s YouTube channel.

Following the concert, a one-hour special containing highlight clips will air on CBS on Saturday, September 3rd at 10:00 p.m. EDT. A full recording of the concert will then be available on-demand on Paramount+, Pluto TV, and MTV beginning the week of September 5th.

With the approval of Hawkins’ family, Foo Fighters will honor their late drummer with “all-star rock show” at London’s Wembley Stadium. They’ll be joined by an all-star list of guests, including RUSH’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Liam Gallagher, Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme and Alain Johannes, Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Nandi Bushell, Nile Rodgers, Wolfgang Van Halen, Omar Hakim, and members of Hawkins’ covers band Chevy Metal. Newly announced additions to the lineup include Travis Barker, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, James Gang, Kesha, Josh Freese, and Violet Grohl, and Taylor’s son, Shane Hawkins.