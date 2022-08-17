Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert to Stream Live on YouTube and Paramount+

The first of two tribute concerts will take place at London's Wembley Stadium on September 3rd

Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Taylor Hawkins (photo by Ashley Beliveau/Getty Images)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 17, 2022 | 8:00am ET

    Millions of Foo Fighters fans across the globe (including yours truly) wish they could be in attendance for the band’s upcoming tribute concert honoring Taylor Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3rd. Fortunately, the band has now announced plans to stream the concert live.

    Beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. BST, there will be live television coverage of the concert in the US on Paramount+ and internationally on Pluto TV. Additionally, a global livestream will be shown on MTV’s YouTube channel.

    Following the concert, a one-hour special containing highlight clips will air on CBS on Saturday, September 3rd at 10:00 p.m. EDT. A full recording of the concert will then be available on-demand on Paramount+, Pluto TV, and MTV beginning the week of September 5th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    With the approval of Hawkins’ family, Foo Fighters will honor their late drummer with “all-star rock show” at London’s Wembley Stadium. They’ll be joined by an all-star list of guests, including RUSH’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Liam Gallagher, Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme and Alain Johannes, Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Nandi Bushell, Nile Rodgers, Wolfgang Van Halen, Omar Hakim, and members of Hawkins’ covers band Chevy Metal. Newly announced additions to the lineup include Travis Barker, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, James Gang, Kesha, Josh Freese, and Violet Grohl, and Taylor’s son, Shane Hawkins.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

gwar gwar documentary dvd blu ray

This Is GWAR Documentary Coming to Blu-Ray and DVD

August 18, 2022

rick ross labor law violations mississippi wingstop

Rick Ross Fined for Violating Labor Laws at Mississippi Wingstop Locations

August 18, 2022

Stanning BTS Bad Decisions

Stanning BTS: "Bad Decisions," Jungkook's PhotoFolio, BTS Vlogs, and More

August 18, 2022

kanye west yeezy gap display fox news fashion collection rap hip hop

Kanye West Defends His Yeezy Gap Display, Which Literally Looks Like Trash

August 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert to Stream Live on YouTube and Paramount+

Menu Shop Search Sale