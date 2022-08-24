Tegan and Sara Share Lovelorn Ballad “Faded Like a Feeling”: Stream

Tegan and Sara are returning this fall with their 10th studio album Crybaby. To help tide you over until its October 21st release, the duo have shared another new single today called “Faded Like a Feeling” along with an accompanying music video.

Especially by Tegan and Sara’s standards, “Faded Like a Feeling” is a delicate, somber ballad, driven by a spare acoustic guitar instrumental. It documents the natural ebbs and flows of relationships, and the mysterious occurrence of someone you once held dearly becoming a perfect stranger.

“When we met I worried that/ You and me sparked too easy/ Did me in with your grief/ We grew into something heavy,” goes the first verse. “Little while, we lost touch/ I feel like a stranger/ I ran out on your love/ Hoping you don’t blame me.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The Mark Myers-directed music video for “Faded Like a Feeling” focuses on Tegan and Sara swinging on a swingset together side-by-side. While it’s a seemingly innocuous activity, it acts as a subtly powerful metaphor for the song’s themes: Sometimes when you’re on a swingset next to someone, you rock to and fro together in sync, until suddenly, you’re off each other’s track. Listen to “Faded Like a Feeling” below.

Tegan and Sara have had a jam-packed 2022. Back in February, they released a reimagined version of their 2004 breakout album So Jealous. They’ve previewed Crybaby with the singles “Fucking Up What Matters” and “Yellow,” and in October, their 2019 joint memoir will hit the small screen with the adapted coming-of-age series High School.

What’s more, they’ll also embark on a North American tour this fall, which you can get tickets for at Ticketmaster.