Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tegan and Sara Share Lovelorn Ballad “Faded Like a Feeling”: Stream

Another sample of Crybaby

Tegan and Sara, photo by Pamela Littky
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 24, 2022 | 12:57pm ET

    Tegan and Sara are returning this fall with their 10th studio album Crybaby. To help tide you over until its October 21st release, the duo have shared another new single today called “Faded Like a Feeling” along with an accompanying music video.

    Especially by Tegan and Sara’s standards, “Faded Like a Feeling” is a delicate, somber ballad, driven by a spare acoustic guitar instrumental. It documents the natural ebbs and flows of relationships, and the mysterious occurrence of someone you once held dearly becoming a perfect stranger.

    “When we met I worried that/ You and me sparked too easy/ Did me in with your grief/ We grew into something heavy,” goes the first verse. “Little while, we lost touch/ I feel like a stranger/ I ran out on your love/ Hoping you don’t blame me.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Mark Myers-directed music video for “Faded Like a Feeling” focuses on Tegan and Sara swinging on a swingset together side-by-side. While it’s a seemingly innocuous activity, it acts as a subtly powerful metaphor for the song’s themes: Sometimes when you’re on a swingset next to someone, you rock to and fro together in sync, until suddenly, you’re off each other’s track. Listen to “Faded Like a Feeling” below.

    Tegan and Sara have had a jam-packed 2022. Back in February, they released a reimagined version of their 2004 breakout album So Jealous. They’ve previewed Crybaby with the singles  “Fucking Up What Matters” and “Yellow,” and in October, their 2019 joint memoir will hit the small screen with the adapted coming-of-age series High School.

    What’s more, they’ll also embark on a North American tour this fall, which you can get tickets for at Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

botch one twenty two stream

Botch Release "One Twenty Two," First New Song in 20 Years: Stream

August 24, 2022

lolahal madonna daughter lock&keye new song

Madonna's Daughter Drops Debut Single as Lolahol, "Lock&Key": Stream

August 24, 2022

dead cross heart reformer stream

Dead Cross (Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo) Unveil Adrenaline-Fueled New Song "Heart Reformer": Stream

August 24, 2022

pinkshift get out new song video stream

Pinkshift Rebuke the Patriarchy on Fiery New Song "GET OUT": Stream

August 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tegan and Sara Share Lovelorn Ballad "Faded Like a Feeling": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale